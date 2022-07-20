ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm warning after record heat led to firefighters’ busiest day since wartime

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBJTA_0glvgLSQ00

England is braced for storms after a day of record heat that saw firefighters face their busiest day since the Second World War and major travel disruption across the country.

Major incidents were declared in London, Norfolk, Suffolk, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire on Tuesday as fires broke out in several areas amid the tinder-dry conditions.

Two “large-scale” incidents took place in Upminster and the village of Wennington, east London, where black smoke billowed into the air, while flames destroyed buildings and ravaged nearby fields.

Sixteen firefighters were injured tackling the blazes with two admitted to hospital who were later discharged, London Fire Brigade (LFB) assistant commissioner, Jonathan Smith told Times Radio.

Sadiq Khan said the LFB had experienced its busiest day on record, receiving more than 2,600 calls throughout the day – seven times the usual number.

The London Mayor told Sky News: “Yesterday was the busiest day for the fire service in London since the Second World War.”

He added: “Yesterday they received more than 2,600 calls – more than a dozen simultaneous fires requiring 30 engines, a couple requiring 15, and some requiring 12.

“I’m afraid the bad news is, 41 properties were destroyed in London.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1x3U_0glvgLSQ00
Firefighters in Maltby after a fire started on scrubland before spreading to outbuildings, fences and homes (South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue) (PA Media)

Simon Clarke, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News that the fires were a “warning sign” about the impact of climate change.

“This is a remarkable, unprecedented event and something which obviously, because people have been saying, we are not used to seeing in this country,” he said.

“What we’ve seen in recent days is not normal and it is a warning sign.”

Lincolnshire, which experienced the country’s hottest temperature on record, 40.3C, in Coningsby on Tuesday afternoon, stood down its major incident status on Wednesday after battling what it described as “searing” conditions.

The temperature in Coningsby beat the UK’s previous record of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago by 1.6C.

The Met Office said 34 observation sites across England provisionally broke the previous all-time record, ranging from Bramham, in West Yorkshire, to Charlwood, in Surrey, while a further five had equalled it on Tuesday.

Firefighters in Norfolk were called to more than 80 incidents on Tuesday, including one that started in a field in the village of Ashmanhaugh and spread to two homes.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to more than 60 incidents, 38 of which were fires in the open, describing the situation as “unprecedented”.

Nine people have died since Saturday in swimming accidents and there has been widespread disruption to train services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSfHH_0glvgLSQ00
The scene after a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

All trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes were suspended as emergency services dealt with a lineside fire in the afternoon.

East Midlands Railway was running limited services between Derby, Nottingham, Luton, Bedford and London, which were due to stop completely between lunchtime and 7pm – the hottest period of the day.

It comes as the temperature is set to drop by up to 10C in some areas on Wednesday, with heavy showers and thunderstorms predicted to lash parts of the country, potentially causing localised flooding and further travel disruption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEmXR_0glvgLSQ00
A car wash and tyre shop up in flames on Kenton Road, London (Dipak Vekaria/PA) (PA Wire)

Heatwaves are being made more intense, frequent and longer by climate change, and scientists said it would be “virtually impossible” for the UK to have experienced temperatures reaching 40C without human-driven global warming.

However, the Met Office said there would be a showery breakdown of the heat on Wednesday, with a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place for parts of south-east, east and central England in the afternoon and evening.

The service warns people to expect flooding or lightning strikes, delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, spray and sudden flooding, road closures and possible power cuts.

The weather will be fresher for most places, although some parts of East Anglia will still see temperatures reach as high as 30C.

Wednesday’s rain, where it occurs, will be much heavier than on Tuesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fires still burning across UK after temperatures hit 40C on hottest ever day

Fires are continuing to ravage through houses and buildings across the UK after temperatures topped 40C in the UK for the first time ever. A new record for the hottest day ever seen, of 40.3C, was recorded in Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday afternoon – beating the previous record of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago, by 1.6C.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Travellers warned of worse delays on Saturday amid six-hour queues for Dover

Saturday is expected to be even busier for those hoping to begin their summer getaway after holidaymakers and lorry drivers faced gridlocked roads around Dover. Bumper-to-bumper traffic, in six-hour queues, made its way towards the Port of Dover on Friday – one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales break up for summer.
TRAVEL
The Independent

UK temperature hits 40C for first time on record

Temperatures have reached 40C for the first time on record in the UK, with 40.2C provisionally recorded at Heathrow Airport, the Met Office said. The threshold was hit at 12.50pm as much of the UK sweltered in a heatwave, with parts of England and Wales under a red warning for extreme heat, posing a danger to life, pressure on the NHS and disruption across transport networks.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
The Independent

London Fire Brigade declares major incident amid ‘huge surge’ in blazes

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has declared a major incident due to “a huge surge” in blazes across the capital amid the 40C heat.It comes after around 100 firefighters tackled a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London, on Tuesday afternoon, with television footage showing black smoke billowing into the air, with buildings and fields on fire.The fire brigade said in a statement it is battling “several significant” incidents in the capital, as people have been urged not to have barbecues or bonfires due to the “unprecedented” challenges crews face.London Mayor Sadiq Khan said LFB is under “immense pressure”.LFB’s assistant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

London left with three fire engines on hottest day - fire chief

London was left with only three fire engines on the hottest-ever day this week, the capital's fire chief has said. With 1,146 incidents on Tuesday, London Fire Brigade (LFB) commissioner Andrew Roe, said crews were stretched to the greatest extent since the Blitz. Mr Roe praised the "extraordinary courage" of...
CARS
The Independent

Trains cancelled - live: Travel cancelled across UK after heatwave fires and record temperatures

Rail disruption is continuing into today after yesterday’s record temperature highs.The extreme weather resulted in fires across the South East, with key rail infracture damaged in the blazes.The East Coast main line, which links King’s Cross station in London with Yorkshire and Scotland, was still closed south of Peterborough on this morning.LNER, the leading train operator on the line, said: “Due to urgent repairs to the railway between King’s Cross and Peterborough, all lines are blocked.“Please do not travel to or from King’s Cross today.”A fire near the railway south of Peterborough yesterday caused significant damage to signalling equipment.“Network...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Central London#Uk#Leicestershire#London Fire Brigade#Times Radio#Lfb#Sky News#Treasury
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Four firefighters treated for exhaustion after tackling heatwave blazes

Four firefighters have been treated for heat exhaustion after tackling blazes caused by the heatwave. Homes and buildings were damaged by fires on Tuesday across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, including in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Boston. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) said it had received more than 2,100 calls and...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Time Out Global

Two of the world’s greatest places in 2022 are in the UK

As any Brit will tell you, the UK is, obviously, a diverse, fascinating and downright fabulous place to travel. But sometimes it’s nice to get a bit of outside recognition. Like from American magazine Time, for instance, which included two British spots in its recently published list of the 50 best places in the world in 2022.
TRAVEL
ABC News

Report: UK clearly overwhelmed by surge in migrant crossings

LONDON -- Britain's response to growing numbers of migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats is poor and officials are clearly overwhelmed on some days, an independent inspection found in a report published Thursday. The review by David Neal, the chief inspector of borders and immigration, was among critical...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Britain goes into meltdown: UK grinds to a halt with furious commuters stranded as rail bosses and TfL cancel trains, GP surgeries close and air con fails on a children's cancer ward ahead of record-smashing 41C today

Britons have been urged to be ‘resilient’ as the nation faces paralysis during its hottest day in history, as furious commuters are left unable to get to work after rail bosses and TfL cancelled trains ahead of record-smashing 105.8 (41C) today. Records are set to be smashed today...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Sadiq Khan thanks London Fire Brigade for tackling ‘unprecidented’ heatwave fires

Devastating fires across London during the hottest day on record were “unprecedented”, the head of London Fire Brigade has said.Andy Roe, London fire commissioner, met with Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, at Plaistow Fire Station on Thursday to pay tribute to the work of firefighters during the extreme heat.Mr Khan expressed pride in the “nimbleness” of the fire service, which saw its busiest day since the Second World War on Tuesday as a result of the extreme temperatures, with crews attending 1,146 incidents on that day alone.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Scotland could see hottest day on record amid heatwave warning

Scotland is approaching its hottest day on record with temperatures forecast to hit up to 35C (95F). Unofficial weather stations have recorded temperatures in excess of 35C, but the highest official temperature reported by the Met Office was 32.3C at Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway. The existing Scottish record was...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy