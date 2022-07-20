ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Adult, teen shot outside Raleigh recording studio

By Brett Knese, WRAL multimedia journalist
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — Two people, including a teenager, were shot Tuesday night outside a Raleigh recording studio where police say a homicide occurred...

www.wral.com

