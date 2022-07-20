ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucaipa, CA

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a Hit at CHC!

Cover picture for the articleCrafton Hills College once again showcased the talent of the theatre program with the performance of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream directed by Paul Jacques. Three performances took place on stage of the College’s Finkelstein Performing Arts Center on April 29,...

recordgazette.net

Banning to host five free concerts for its summer series

Banning’s Playhouse Bowl at Repplier Park is preparing for its summer concert series that begins Aug. 4 with a return of Bee Gees Gold, a tribute band of The Bee Gees, who last performed in Banning in summer 2018. The free events take place Thursday evenings beginning at 7:30...
BANNING, CA
sb-american.com

SBCUSD Holds Back To School Extravaganza July 21

The San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) is holding its second annual Back to School Extravaganza on Thursday, July 21 at Court Street Square in San Bernardino. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features community organizations and vendors all focused on helping families prepare students...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Just Peachy: The Donut Man's Famous Peach Treats Are Back

July can be so scorchy that finding signs of change, and observing the flow of time and the march of the seasons, can sometimes be something of a challenge. But if you're in Southern California, you can locate those annual rites that tell us August is on approach. It might be the huge sunflowers at local farms reaching full burst-a-tude, or events like a Tomato Tasting Happy Hour, which is yummily popping up in Highland Park.
GLENDORA, CA
CBS LA

Asian woman hit with racism while at concert at Irvine Amphitheater

An Orange County woman told CBS News Los Angeles Reporter Rina Nakano that she was the victim of hate-filled speech at a concert.Catt Phan was attending a Halsey concert at the Irvine Fivepoint Amphitheater with her friend when a group of people of bumped into them.Phan said the concert was what she expected until the group of drunk people directly behind her started stepping and bumping into them. After the group spilled alcohol on Phan and her friend, she confronted the group. Phan said she was expecting a simple "sorry" but instead received hate-filled speech."I hear her say, '(expletive) these Asian (expletives)....
IRVINE, CA
Yucaipa, CA
California Entertainment
Fontana Herald News

Backpack and Food Giveaway will be held July 23

A Backpack and Food Giveaway Event will be held in Bloomington on Saturday, July 23. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to school children (kindergarten through 12th grade), while supplies last. There will be a maximum of four backpacks provided per family, and children must be present to receive them.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Reyes announces that 40-acre sports complex will be built in Colton

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-47th District) and the City of Colton have worked together to secure a $19 million state budget allocation for a 40+ acre sports complex in South Colton and for the renovations and upgrades to the Luque Resource Center located at Veteran’s Park, Reyes announced on July 21.
COLTON, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Wildlife sightings in Redlands’ wild places

Redlands is blessed with hundreds of acres of wild places where wildlife thrives and human life finds passive recreation and relief from the chaos of civilization. The 341-acre Herngt “Aki” Preserve in Live Oak Canyon and the 200-acre San Timoteo Nature Sanctuary in San Timoteo Canyon are the main open-space destinations that have been conserved by the city of Redlands and the nonprofit Redlands Conservancy.
REDLANDS, CA
Shakespeare
domino

This Family of Five’s Epic Backyard Is Actually on the Neighboring Property

Most people who want a swimming pool but don’t have a big enough yard to fit one either join a YMCA or befriend a neighbor who does have one. But Ashley Clark’s Newport Beach, California–based clients had a different idea: They bought the single-story house next door, plopped in a pool, and created a streamlined pathway lined with plants connecting the two properties. “There are a lot of reasons why we kept it two separate parcels with two separate addresses,” says Clark, the founder of local design studio Skout. The biggest one was for resale: If ever the family of five were to leave the area, they could sell each of the places separately a lot more easily than they could as one big compound. Down the road, all they’d have to do is put the fence back up and—voilà—ready to list.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
atomic-ranch.com

Unexpected Modern in Apple Valley

With such a rich Western history, Modernism might seem out of place in the remote desert. The Hollywood attention in the area brought some of the big-city trends with the high-profile visitors. Two houses stand out in the rocky hills along the Happy Trails highway. After the steep hike up Newt Bass’ driveway, it’s clear there are no better views of the High Desert. Countless sunrises, sunsets and stars have been on full display through the iconic glass walls of those modern Apple Valley hill houses for decades.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Carousel Mall in San Bernardino set for demolition in late 2022

San Bernardino city officials have moved forward with a plan to demolish the long-abandoned Carousel Mall, which closed its doors in 2017. Locals have called for the demolition of the massive formerly popular destination, which has since become grounds for all sorts of crimes including a series of fires, break-ins and vandalism. Just last week, a Rialto woman was fatally shot in the parking lot. Originally erected in 1972, the mall housed 117 different stores and services and had an attached movie theater prior to its closure.The massive property, expanding over 43 acres, is now owned by the city. City officials will look to award a demolition contract by Oct. 2022 at the latest, at which point a timeline for demolition will be formed. They will look to recover the cost by placing the property up for sale once demolition is completed. According to The Press Enterprise, all but one San Bernardino City Councilmember approved the decision -- Councilman Ben Reynoso. In May, the problems associated with the property were amplified when a massive Third Alarm fire broke out inside of the structure, prompting a large emergency response. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Chc#Midsummer#Performing#Musical Theater#Crafton Hills College#Steampunk Victorian#Fairies
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Rancho Cucamonga, CA USA

I found this heart at the parking lot of the old Spaghetti Factory I’ve been going through a lot lately especially finding a place to stay and call a home. Whoever left this thank you so much I cried a lot in my car bless your heart. – SZ.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Construction in progress around Redlands

For the past decade, Redlands has seen substantial growth in retail, restaurant and warehouse developments. This year is no exception with the near-completion of the Arrow Train, a new parking structure and the approval of plans to demolish the Redlands Mall. The Redlands Planning Division maintains a list of major...
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

LifeStream Blood Bank’s inventory down to hours of supply, facing crisis situation

Officials at LifeStream Blood Bank, which provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals, are facing a blood crisis due to the ongoing shortage that is decimating the community blood supply. “We are now measuring our inventory in hours, not days,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s president/CEO and medical director. “Critically The post LifeStream Blood Bank’s inventory down to hours of supply, facing crisis situation appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Theater & Dance
mynewsla.com

Excessive Heat Headed to Riverside

An excessive heat warning has been issued for parts of Riverside County from 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 118 are expected in the Coachella Valley, Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert and La Quinta.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
llu.edu

LLU physicians, patient brave fifty-pound tumor removal

64-year-old Rodrigo Gallegos checked into the Loma Linda University Emergency Department with a tough, bloated stomach and a high fever. Within 48 hours, the Sarcoma Disease Management Team at LLU Cancer Center removed the deadly disease ailing Gallegos — a fifty-pound tumor in his abdomen. Last year’s successful surgical feat granted Gallegos the chance to retrieve a healthier, longer life.
LOMA LINDA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

MoVal breaks ground on next phases of project

Construction has started on the second and third phases of a residential-commercial development in Moreno Valley. When finished, phase two and three of Continental Villages will feature 96 apartments and 16 two-story units in duplex buildings, according a statement on the city’s website. Those phases, which are being developed...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

