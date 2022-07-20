ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

This is our first reaction to Slipknot’s new single The Dying Song (Time To Sing)

By Joe Daly
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago

In the wake of Slipknot ’s announcement that their ravenously-anticipated seventh studio album will drop on September 30, the band have left us something to feast upon in the form of first single The Dying Song (Time To Sing) , along with the track’s official video. What do we think? In short: it positively smokes.

The track opens with Corey Taylor delivering the song’s chorus, faintly accompanied by a pulsating stitch of electronica. Unless you’re new around here, you recognise this as familiar Slipknot territory — songs that begin quietly are often destined for pure sonic carnage and the new track is no exception. As the chorus ends, the rest of the band dive in like an air raid as Taylor bellows, “Die! Die! Die!” Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached cruising altitude.

From here, they rip into a galloping speed metal frenzy, with Taylor barking out verses like “ Radical, rather than rhetorical/babble like an Oracle/Why am I always in your debt?” in a jagged staccato cadence. At first blush, it recalls The Heretic Anthem ’s raw, spiteful swagger. Sonically however, there are deeper layers at play here than what we heard in their earlier output. Of course, Slipknot’s signature sound remains at the core — the blistering crunch of the two-guitar attack, thundering levels of percussion on top of other levels of percussion and tempos that shift and speed up in dizzying intervals.

After a short pre-chorus of bent, spiraling guitar lines, they hit the chorus again — clean, soaring vocals with a subversively-catchy, slowed-down cadence that all-but-guarantees singalongs in their live show. The instrumental break that follows is where the layering becomes more obvious; a machine gun tempo hurtles through a tangle of kaleidoscopic melodies and thick, proggy bass lines.

One of Slipknot’s enduring hallmarks is the illusion that their music is wild and chaotic when in fact, each track is a tightly-orchestrated exercise in pinpoint rhythmic precision. Jay Weinberg’s performance here is next level and as the chorus repeats through the outro, you can hear him play it just a little bit differently each time. Which of course, requires the rest of the band to remain tightly locked-in through each of these subtle shifts. It all speaks to the obscenely high levels of musicianship at work. Beyond its jaw-dropping technicality, The Dying Song (Time To Sing) is a rampaging, double-dose of pure testosterone and it’s catchy as hell.

The video is absolutely worth checking out as well. Produced by M. Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, it strikes a glitzy futuristic vibe with dizzying quick cuts of the musicians, walled in by multiple mirrors and pulsating strobe lights. The newest masks are all on display, although in some cases, the glimpses are brief, due to the editing and intentionally-blurry production. Overall, the new single is an exhilarating introduction to Slipknot’s latest chapter and convincing proof that not all things mellow with age.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Corey Taylor explains why he revealed his new Slipknot mask last year

Slipknot are back, people! To celebrate the announcement of their highly-anticipated seventh album The End, So Far, the band have hit the cover of Kerrang! this week for a world-exclusive interview. And, in our brand-new chat with Corey Taylor, as well as looking ahead to new music, the frontman also...
MUSIC
Collider

'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Releases Explicit Music Video for Her Single, "Thérèse"

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has premiered the dreamy music video for a track off of her upcoming album Moss, titled "Thérèse." The video opens with a warning that the following five minutes will contain X-rated material, and boasts that it was shot on 35mm film. Set to Hawke's languid folk sound, the explicit short harbors a profound message that's as raw and exposed as the group of friends whose orgy in the woods is broken up by the police. Like so many before her, Hawke is crossing a threshold, emerging on the other side not as a young starlet walking in her family's shadow, but as a maturing artist with autonomy of her evolving career.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Jay Weinberg
Food Beast

Kevin Hart and The Rock Doing the Tortilla Challenge Has Us in Tears

@therock You can tell @imkevinhart has been waiting to slap the sh*t out of me with no consequences ?? ?? This was fun - our #dcsuperpets is IN THEATERS July 29th! #tortillachallenge ♬ original sound - The Rock. Last month, the immensely viral tortilla challenge debuted on TikTok and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ladies And Gentlemen#Oracle
Louder

Corey Taylor: "it’s trendy to be offended and outraged by everything, yet nothing happens"

The Slipknot frontman opens up on some of the inspiration behind his writing for new single The Dying Song. Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has opened up on some of the inspiration behind his writing for new single The Dying Song (Time To Sing) - namely his belief that much of society is obsessed with 'outrage culture' rather than finding productive ways to make positive change happen.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

A Toddler on TikTok Is Spawning a Massive Mom-Led Movement

Don’t Let This Flop is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more. At first glance, much of the content posted on @wren.eleanor, a TikTok account with more than 17 million followers, is fairly innocuous. The page largely consists of videos of an adorable little girl with flaxen pigtails who looks to be about three, climbing counters to get Girl Scout cookies, bursting water balloons on the 4th of July, and eating apple cider donuts. The account also appears to be making money, with Wren’s mother Jacquelyn posting sponsored content featuring the two of them for brands like Shein and Hippeas.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Kerrang

Slipknot are teasing something: ‘The beginning of The End’

At long last, it looks like something big is happening with Slipknot!. The band have been promising that a new album – the follow-up to 2019’s incredible We Are Not Your Kind – will be arriving this year, and now, following a series of social media teasers, it looks like an official announcement (and even possibly a new song) is almost upon us.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”

Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
MUSIC
Power 102.9 NoCo

Here’s a History of Banned Hip-Hop Songs From Your Favorite Rappers

In any creative art, there lies the risk of upsetting people. Add in the fast pace of technology, and how art is shared and it's even more likely to happen. Back in the day, music consumption was limited to a few TV channels and the radio if personal ownership to play some songs wasn't an option. Now rappers' albums are all over streaming platforms and the internet, along with being on demand. This means more eyes and ears on music and its videos, but also heightens the chance of this controversial art causing a problem in addition to getting forcibly removed from play due to issues and backlash.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Hear Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Degradation Rules’ Featuring Tony Iommi

Ozzy Osbourne has teamed up with former Black Sabbath bandmate and guitarist Tony Iommi on his new solo single, "Degradation Rules." While the four-minute song doesn’t sound exactly like a Sabbath piece, it features a number of their trademark touches, including harmonica, dramatic tempo changes and Iommi’s heavy riffing. It follows the story of a character who’s living a “twisted little fantasy” with “sticky little magazines”; as he spends his time “gambling with tragedy and doom” he sinks into a world of being “addicted to debauchery.” It’s explicitly self-explanatory. You can hear the song below.
MUSIC
NME

Corey Taylor says new Slipknot album “feels like a reset”

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has discussed his mindset while writing the band’s upcoming album ‘The End, So Far’. Taylor was speaking to Kerrang, where he also talked about the band’s previous record ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ and their latest single, ‘The Dying Song’.
MUSIC
Louder

Louder

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy