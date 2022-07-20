ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisories, Isolated Storms for Some

By Pete Bouchard
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the summer blogs that almost write themselves. Extended heat waves. Humidity. Heat indices near 100. Peak summer. It’s not record-setting and it’s not all that unusual, in fact. But we experience more of these days thanks to climate change. And there will be more in the future as...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

What to know about the severe thunderstorms and heat in the forecast

“​​The heat peaks on Sunday with heat index values or feels-like temperatures possibly reaching 105+." Another day of blistering temperatures and humidity is on tap for the region as the season’s first heatwave continues, but forecasters are warning that more severe weather — thunderstorms and even more heat — is on its way.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Live 95.9

Eversource Warns Massachusetts Residents of Stress on Power Grid During Heat Wave

Massachusetts residents are on day four of a severe heat wave and one utility company that serves the state is warning folks of heavy electricity use. Temperatures in eastern and western Massachusetts have reached into the 90s for the past few days and are expected to stay there through this coming weekend. Thankfully temperatures haven't climbed high enough to beat the states record temperature of 107 degrees (recorded in the city of New Bedford in 1975) however, health and weather experts are still asking residents to exercise caution admist the extreme heat and humidity.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Why is the Ocean Water So Cold Near the North Shore This Summer?

One of the most common weather questions we’ve been receiving lately comes from residents along the North Shore and Cape Ann: why is the ocean water still so cold?. It’s not your imagination – ocean water temperatures from Boston Harbor points north have been exceptionally cold this summer, after a fairly typical start to the warmer water season in the spring. As of this writing on July 19, the water temperature at Wells Beach, Maine, is 63 degrees but Portsmouth is only 59 degrees and the ocean water is similarly at or below 60 degrees all the way into Boston Harbor! Believe it or not, Portsmouth averages 60 degrees water this time of the year, but Boston Harbor should be running either side of 67 degrees, which is why North Shore and Cape Ann residents are especially sensitive to the cold water this late in the season.
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Storms cause significant damage, knock out power in Maine

STANDISH, Maine — Strong and severe storms moved through Maine Thursday afternoon and evening, knocking down trees, branches and power lines. As of 8:00 p.m., Central Maine Power reported 11,192 customers without power. More than half were in Cumberland County. York and Oxford counties were also hit hard. Emergency...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Heat Waves#First Alert#Sunscreen#Cape Cod#Noopeneru0022
nbcboston.com

High Ozone Prompts Air Quality Alert in Parts of Mass. Wednesday

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for several counties in the state on Wednesday. The alert warns of an anticipated increase in ozone levels in eastern and southeastern parts of the commonwealth, officials said Tuesday. The alert is in eastern parts of Essex County, southern Bristol County and Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Hot weather and humidity heading to Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures will make it up into the 90s all across western Massachusetts Wednesday and it looks like the heat and humidity will be sticking around for awhile. The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 86...
CHICOPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Seacoast Current

Here’s Where Not to Cool Off on the Seacoast During the Heat Wave

As temperatures soar into the 90s and high humidity roasts the Seacoast, there's a few beaches to avoid when looking for a place to cool off. The highest temperatures of the heat wave will be Wednesday and Thursday, with a Heat Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday night. Strong thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening will bring down the humidity, but temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s for Friday and through the weekend.
HAVERHILL, MA
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Heat Wave Ramps Up Across New England as Storm Chances Build

Popup storms are possible in New England Wednesday — a warning was issued for a severe thunderstorm that passed through Vermont at one point in the afternoon. As our New England heat wave continues unfolding and still looks to be a six-day stretch of 90 degree plus daytime high temperatures for some communities, there are subtleties in the forecast each day that will prove impactful.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Tornado warning issued for parts of Franklin, Middlesex, Worcester Counties; half-dollar-sized hail possible

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Franklin, Middlesex and Worcester Counties Thursday afternoon through 4:15 p.m. Radar indicated cloud rotation, the service reported. Affected areas are Orange, Athol, Phillipston, Petersham, Templeton, Winchendon, Gardner, Westminster, Ashburnham, Fitchburg, Townsend and Ashby. A severe thunderstorm capable of...
WORCESTER, MA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman jumps into river to escape fire on Boston commuter train

BOSTON — About 200 people evacuated an Orange Line train Thursday morning after it caught fire over the Mystic River, sending clouds of smoke into the air, WFXT reported. Some passengers evacuated through smashed windows while one woman jumped into the river to escape the flames, according to WFXT. Officials with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority told the news station that the woman swam to shore and later declined medical help. No injuries were reported.
BOSTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy