A Captain Sir Tom Moore-branded rose sold to raise money for a foundation set up in his name has been pulled from sale in the wake of a watchdog inquiry being launched into the charity, it can be revealed.The “Captain Tom Rose” was withdrawn by World of Roses after the Charity Commission announced it had started a statutory inquiry into the Captain Tom Foundation.The retailer, which said it was “proud” when it introduced the rose plant last year, confirmed to The Independent that it was removed from sale “as soon as we were made aware of the Charity Commission...

CHARITIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO