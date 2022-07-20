ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearn: If Jake Paul Beats Rahman, It's a Very Solid Win For Someone at His Stage

Cover picture for the articlePromoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom has given praise to Jake Paul for taking a big risk in making a fight with heavyweight prospect Hasim Rahman Jr. Rahman Jr. (12-1, 6 KOs), the sone of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, has a big edge in experience, with nearly 100 amateur...

Boxing Scene

Haney-Kambosos Rematch Set For October 16 At Rod Laver Arena In Melbourne

Devin Haney will return to Australia to defend his four lightweight titles even earlier than the undisputed 135-pound champion expected. Multiple sources have confirmed to BoxingScene.com that the immediate rematch between Haney and former champion George Kambosos Jr. will take place October 16 in Melbourne. The second 135-pound championship bout between Haney, of Henderson, Nevada, and Sydney’s Kambosos will headline a Foxtel Main Event pay-per-view show in Kambosos’ home country.
TENNIS
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia: When I Beat Tank Davis, I Will Feel Like A Champion, Regardless If He Has A Real Belt

Fighting for world titles isn’t the least bit important to Ryan Garcia. If their handlers overcome obstacles that could prohibit him and Gervonta Davis from fighting next, the hard-hitting Garcia won’t consider their pay-per-view fight any less significant because they won’t fight for a world title. Davis owns the WBA’s secondary lightweight championship, but Garcia began demanding after he weighed in Friday for his sixth-round knockout of Javier Fortuna on Saturday night that Davis must move up to the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds to make their fight a reality.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Andy Ruiz, Luis Ortiz - Face To Face at LA Press Conference

Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. and top contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz faced off for the first time on Wednesday, at a Los Angeles press conference to preview their much-anticipated WBC Heavyweight World Title Eliminator which headlines a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on September 4 in a Labor Day weekend clash at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (photos by Ryan Hafey)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Tank Is The Key To Making The Fight With Ryan Garcia; He Is The Boss

Eddie Hearn is certain Gervonta Davis wants to fight Ryan Garcia. The British promoter predicted that the unbeaten Baltimore native will knock out Garcia if their high-profile fight finally happens. Hearn called Davis-Garcia “a massive fight” and hopes that their competing promoters and platform executives can put it together for later this year.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Rahman To Paul: Anybody Can Get To 5-0 Fighting Nobodies; I’m Gonna F--- You Up!

NEW YORK – Hasim Rahman Jr. took particular exception Tuesday to Jake Paul’s promise to beat him up when they square off August 6 at Madison Square Garden. Rahman questioned the caliber of opponents Paul has beaten in the content creator’s five professional boxing matches. The 31-year-old son of a former heavyweight champion will be the first professional boxer his antagonist has fought, which Rahman promised will lead to the polarizing Paul’s downfall in their eight-round cruiserweight fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Spence: Frank Martin Will Probably Have To Be A Mandatory To Get A Title Fight

Errol Spence Jr. expects the undefeated lightweight contender he promotes to have to take a comparable path to the one Spence traveled toward his first title shot. Spence sees Frank Martin as a high-risk opponent that most top lightweights would just as soon avoid. If the top boxers in Martin’s division won’t willingly fight him, much the way established welterweights wouldn’t fight Spence on his way up, Spence suspects that the undefeated southpaw from Indianapolis will have to become a mandatory challenger for one of the four major sanctioning organizations to get his championship chance.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Golovkin: We'll See If My Power Carries Over To 168, I Believe It Does

It’s rare for a boxer to compete in one weight class for the entirety of a career, but that’s exactly what 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin has done. Ever since turning professional in 2006 after winning a silver medal in the 2004 Olympics in the 75-kilogram weight class, Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has fought exclusively as a middleweight in 44 fights.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya on Tank-Garcia: The Bottom Line is We Want To Make The Fight Happen

Oscar De La Hoya offered his latest entreaty to Gervonta Davis to fight his charge Ryan Garcia. The head of Golden Boy Promotions took to social media a couple of days after Garcia scored a sixth-round stoppage over Javier Fortuna in their 140-pound bout at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Garcia scored three knockdowns in a one-sided performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Insider

Tyson Fury Offers To Fight Anthony Joshua In England For Free

Tyson Fury, who claims to be retired, is still regarded by many as the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world. Therefore, when Tyson talks, fans listen. And Tyson likes to talk – oftentimes a lot. A recent statement from the towering Englishman is certainly leading to eyebrows being raised. “This is reconfirmation” Fury claims in a video posted on social media Wednesday, “of what I’ve said about fighting Anthony Joshua for fuck all in England. That’s how the fight happens, I sign the contract today, the fight’s got to be for free, free to our television, and all tickets go for free. No money is to be made out of this British historic fight if it happens. There’s the terms. I’m in the driving seat. Take it or f’ng leave it. The ball is in your court guys. Take it or leave it. Either way. I don’t give a damn. There’s the offer. Peace out.”
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Gilberto Ramirez Expects To Move Forward To Dmitry Bivol Showdown

The long chase is over for “Zurdo” or at least it appears that way after nearly two years. The World Boxing Association (WBA) recently ordered Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs), the reigning WBA light heavyweight world champion, to next fight mandatory challenger Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs).
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Santa Cruz Ordered To Face Wood, Goulamirian Must Fight Merhy

The World Boxing Association has applied a lot of pressure on their WBA 'super' champion at featherweight, Leo Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz has not made a mandatory defense of the featherweight belt since June of 2018. The Mexican boxer had to make a mandatory defense by June of 2020. The last time Santa Cruz defended that title was back in February of 2019.
COMBAT SPORTS

