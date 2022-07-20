ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurse defends herself after trolls call her scrubs 'inappropriate'

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
A nurse has gone viral after she defended herself against trolls for calling her scrubs "inappropriate" because the clothing hugs her figure.

Erika Diaz (@_erikamdiaz) posted a video standing in front of the camera as she sported her scrubs which accentuate her figure and while posing for the clip she quoted the typical reaction she receives when wearing her scrubs.

"Why do you wear scrubs like that it's inappropriate," the on-screen text reads.

The video then shows how scrubs are advertised on social media, as Diaz demonstrated how the medical uniform fits differently for different body types and why hers is so form-fitted.

“Some people just have an issue with my body not my scrubs and it shows," the 22-year-old wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, Diaz detailed that she is 5’2” and 107 lbs and explained: "I'm short and little, y’all can say my body is fake all y’all want it’s not ask my back problems.

"I literally work 2 jobs, volunteer and I am still studying I'm devoting my life to the improvement of others and anyone's opinions are irrelevant," the nurse added.

Since posting a video wearing her scrubs fit, Diaz's video has received 12.9m views, 1.1m likes, along with thousands of comments from people who weighed in to give their opinion on the work uniform.

Some people questioned whether Diaz was comfortable in the scrubs.

One person wrote: "The uniform should allow mobility."

"No hate at all, wear whatcha wear, but I thought scrubs had to be loose like for safety?" another person asked. "So you can change quickly if you get something on them?"

Someone else added: ""Not inappropriate at [all]. It just looks uncomfortable and that’s only speaking from my experience of it happening to me."

"It doesn’t look inappropriate just odd. Nurses usually wear loose scrubs to be comfortable," a fourth person commented.

Meanwhile, others defended Diaz and said that it isn't inappropriate because that's how her body fits the clothes and her body is covered.

One person wrote: "She can't help it that she's snatched, let a fine woman live."

"Can't change what you have, doesn't make it inappropriate," another person said.

Someone else added: “Y’all wouldn’t have a problem with it if she had A cups."

"Everyone has a different body type and clothes can fit differently for everyone so it’s not anyone's place to judge her wearing normal scrubs," a fourth person replied.

Joan Young
1d ago

She's OK, but maybe she could buy some scrubs that actually fit? Everything she's wearing look like the belongs to a 12 year old child!

Jack
1d ago

Nice bod, but completely faked out scrubs. She has those pinned in the back to make them look tight for the picture. Ok, you got your few minutes of fame... now take the pins out so you can breathe and work.

Mrs.Darkness666
1d ago

We don't get to choose what our natural body looks like, so it's not her fault her cloths fit her the way they do. It's not inappropriate, and people are just jealous. You're good girl, don't let haters get you down. It's not your fault God blessed you with the goods haters love to hate. You do you, at least you have a good job and self respect!

