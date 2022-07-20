ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heatwave causes severe travel disruption

By William Janes
The Independent
2 days ago
 2 days ago

High temperatures have brought severe disruption to rail services.

Dozens of trains were cancelled or delayed across England on Wednesday morning because of problems caused by the extreme heat.

Temperatures hit 40C on Tuesday, the hottest on record in the UK, causing damage to overhead wires, tracks, and signalling systems.

National Rail has told customers to check before setting off on their journeys and to only travel if absolutely necessary.

It said on its website: “A huge amount of work has been completed overnight to fix problems with the track and overhead wires caused by the heat yesterday.

Network Rail teams are continuing to work tirelessly to make the repairs so we can get services back up and running for passengers but there is still disruption to services throughout the day. So, for anyone travelling today, please take time to check before you travel.”

More than two dozen services departing from King’s Cross and Euston were cancelled or delayed.

Services on the East Coast Main Line, the main rail artery connecting London and Edinburgh via Peterborough, Doncaster, York, Darlington, Durham and Newcastle, was damaged on Tuesday after a fire spread on to the track near Sandy.

The route between London King’s Cross and Peterborough is expected to remain closed until at least midday.

Provider Avanti West Coast said services from Euston were cancelled due to ongoing repair works following damage caused by fires in the Hatch End area on Tuesday.

All lines between Lancaster and Carlisle and lines in the Birmingham New Street area were blocked due to severe damage to the overhead electric wires.

Network Rail said passenger numbers on Tuesday were around 40% lower than the same day last week.

Overhead electric wires were down in Rugby, Birmingham and Carlisle, leading to a number of trains being trapped and emergency evacuations of passengers.

Network Rail Wales apologised for having to close the Cambrian Line between Dovey Junction and Aberystwyth “due to extreme heat”.

No rail services were running into or out of London King’s Cross on Tuesday, and no Thameslink or Great Northern services were planned to run north of London all day.

East Midlands Railway was running limited services between Derby, Nottingham, Luton, Bedford and London, which were due to stop completely between lunchtime and 7pm – the hottest period of the day.

Related
The Independent

Entire Central Line to be shut down this evening due to staff shortage

The entire Central Line in London will be shut from around 6pm this evening, 21 July, due to a shortage of staff, TFL has confirmed.The key tube line, which runs across London from Ealing Broadway in the west to Epping in the north east, will grind to a halt during rush hour, leaving many commuters struggling to get home.Londoners are being advised to complete their journeys early where possible.In a message screenshotted by one social media user and shared on Twitter, Transport for London (TfL) tells passengers that “the Central line will close early due to staffing issues in the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK temperature hits 40C for first time on record

Temperatures have reached 40C for the first time on record in the UK, with 40.2C provisionally recorded at Heathrow Airport, the Met Office said. The threshold was hit at 12.50pm as much of the UK sweltered in a heatwave, with parts of England and Wales under a red warning for extreme heat, posing a danger to life, pressure on the NHS and disruption across transport networks.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Trains cancelled and delayed after heatwave damage

Trains are being cancelled and rail services disrupted after the UK recorded its hottest day on record. More than two dozen services leaving from London King's Cross and Euston stations were axed or delayed on Wednesday morning. Network Rail urged passengers to check before they started their journeys and only...
TRAFFIC
Person
London King
The Independent

Tube line to close early due to staff shortages

A Tube line will begin closing during the evening rush hour on Thursday due to staff shortages.Train operator Greater Anglia said the Central line “will be shutting down from 5pm today with complete closure by 6.30pm expected”.Services on the line – which stretches from Epping, Essex to West Ruislip, west London via the centre of the capital – normally run until after midnight.❗❗ Please be advised London Underground Central Line will be shutting down from 17:00 today with complete closure by 18:30 expected. TFL are advising to complete journey as soon as possible as there will be no service available. 🚆— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) July 21, 2022Greater Anglia serves the London Liverpool Street and Stratford stations, which are also on the Central line.Transport for London has not issued an alert to passengers, but a spokesman confirmed to the PA news agency the line is closing early due to a shortage of control room staff. Read More Truss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Fuel protest - live: Chaos expected on roads as slow convoys hit summer getaways

Fuel price protesters are expected to bring chaos to key UK roads by holding up traffic during the busiest summer getaway weekend in years. Slow-moving convoys are once again set to hit motorways and A roads across the country to call for more action to slash the soaring cost of petrol. It comes weeks after the last protest, which saw around dozen arrested for driving slower than authorised.Demonstrations are believed to be planned nationwide, including in Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Manchester, according to information shared on the Facebook group for Fuel Price Stand Against Tax, who are understood to be behind the protests. Avon and Somerset Police warned motorists that “slow-moving roadblocks” were planned on parts of the M4, M5, M32 and A38 on Friday morning.Schools have been breaking up for summer holidays this week, with the fuel price demonstrations expected to cause even more disruption on an already busy day for roads.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Four firefighters treated for exhaustion after tackling heatwave blazes

Four firefighters have been treated for heat exhaustion after tackling blazes caused by the heatwave. Homes and buildings were damaged by fires on Tuesday across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, including in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Boston. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) said it had received more than 2,100 calls and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Train passengers warned not to travel in heatwave

Trains have been cancelled and railway lines closed as the UK recorded its hottest day on record. Network Rail issued a "do not travel" warning, with most journeys scrapped through the Met Office's extreme heat zone, which covers much of central, northern, and south-east England. No services will run into...
TRAFFIC
#Heatwave#Wales#England#National Rail#London King S Cross
Daily Beast

London Is Burning as Record Temperatures Engulf the City

LONDON—London is burning on the hottest day here since records began. Firefighters in more than a hundred trucks were dispatched to all corners of the city as fields of grass, fences, trees, and buildings were engulfed in flames. The mercury tipped the 40 degrees Celsius barrier (104 degrees Fahrenheit)...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

UK heatwave: Thousands suffer power cuts after equipment overheats

Thousands of people are without power after "extreme" temperatures caused equipment to overheat. Almost 8,000 properties in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the North East do not have electricity, with some believed to have been off since Monday afternoon. Northern Powergrid said it was working hard to restore supply to affected homes...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Central line: U-turn on early closure of Tube line due to sickness

A U-turn has taken place on a decision to close the Central line of the Tube early this evening. Transport for London (TfL) earlier said the line would close from 17:30 BST due to staff sickness, leading to some criticism. It said staff cover had since been found for the...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Drivers warned of delays around Dover as summer getaway begins

Drivers are being warned of busy roads and delays at ports in Kent as most schools in England and Wales break up. National Highways said the rest of the week and the weekend were expected to be one of the busiest periods of the year for holidaymakers. Ferry operators told...
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
The Independent

‘Everything was totally destroyed’: The family who lost everything during UK’s record heat

David Calver was out doing deliveries for work in the record-breaking heat when his wife, Trudie, called.She told him to rush back home and get their cats out the house. He tried, but was stopped from getting near.“I just had to stand in the field gateway and look down the field where our house was totally ablaze. Flames shooting through the roof,” the 67-year-old from Norfolk tells The Independent.The fire began in a field near to Mr Calver’s house during extreme heat across the UK, which saw temperatures of 40C for the first time in history and fuelled dozens of...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Arriva North West bus services cancelled due to drivers' strike

A strike by drivers has led a bus firm to cancel the majority of its services across North West England. Arriva North West (ANW) said it was unable to run services in Lancashire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester after industrial action began at 02:00 BST. The firm, which will run a...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Britain goes into meltdown: UK grinds to a halt with furious commuters stranded as rail bosses and TfL cancel trains, GP surgeries close and air con fails on a children's cancer ward ahead of record-smashing 41C today

Britons have been urged to be ‘resilient’ as the nation faces paralysis during its hottest day in history, as furious commuters are left unable to get to work after rail bosses and TfL cancelled trains ahead of record-smashing 105.8 (41C) today. Records are set to be smashed today...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strikes to go ahead next Wednesday

A strike by more than 40,000 rail workers will go ahead next Wednesday after no breakthrough in talks, the RMT trade union has said. The walkout by staff at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies is part of a continuing row over pay, jobs, and terms and conditions. The...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Moment passengers were forced to haul their luggage across rail tracks after electrical fault stopped Stansted Express train on the hottest day in UK history

Rail passengers were forced to haul their luggage alone train tracks after a Stansted Express service stopped between stations during Britain's hottest day on record. An extraordinary video shows more than 100 travellers having to make the journey to the nearest station, Broxbourne, by foot on Tuesday as temperatures hit 40C (104F).
TRAFFIC
BBC

Heatwave: London firefighters felt like they were in 'warzone'

Tackling the wildfires at the heart of London's major incident felt like being in a warzone, a fire boss has said. Soho station commander John Singleton co-ordinated the response to the fire in Wennington, east London, on Tuesday which destroyed 14 homes. Comparing the situation to the Blitz, he said...
HEALTH SERVICES
