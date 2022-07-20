ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Rising fuel prices affecting Erie County, Feedmore

By tom Puckett
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440qSe_0glvUFwY00
File Photo credit AP Photo

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) The rising fuel prices over the last few months have had an impact on more than just you and your family. Organizations and even Erie County have felt the pinch at the pump.

At Feedmore WNY, Collin Bishop says there are numerous vehicles in use to provide food for those in need. "Vehicles are out delivering the meals, the home delivered meals to sites for distribution daily, as well as a fleet of trucks that are taking food from our warehouse to the different food banks and food and soup kitchen pantries around our four county area," says Bishop. He notes fuel costs have doubled year over year, specifically for diesel. That means other programs don't have as much in their budgets.

FeedMore WNY came from the merger of the Food Bank and Meals on Wheels, the latter of which relies on volunteers. Bishop says there are 400 volunteers at FeedMore. "We've heard from a handful of them about gas prices specifically, when we hear from them directly, we try to work with them," says Bishop. He says the group tries to work with them and see if there's anything else that they're able to do, or if they just need to take a break in terms of delivering. He notes older volunteers may be eligible for reimbursement. "The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, which is anybody 55 or older living in area, Niagara County is eligible for it. And it reimburses your fuel expenses, your travel expenses, from your home to the volunteer site, and then back again," explains Bishop.

Erie County's fiscal watchdog is keeping an eye on fuel prices too. "The county is no different than than you were I or any family, with the exception of the fact that we've got to pave hundreds of miles of road every year," says Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick. He says not only does public works spend more on fuel, but on asphalt, a petroleum-based product to pave the roads.

Hardwick says the rise in fuel prices was a surprise. "I don't know that we saw this coming, because the war in the Ukraine was not certainly on our radar when we put together the budget last fall," says Hardwick. That will be a different story come budget time this year. "We have to be very sensitive to high energy prices as as well as a number of other things that I laid out in a in a letter to the county legislature recently," explains Hardwick. He says the county is flush with a healthy fund balance, but it can be swallowed up in a budget crisis. "i think we have to be be very, very cautious when we put together next year's budget," adds Hardwick.

Hardwick says he has another concern: revenue. He says a recession means the county will not have the revenue coming in, in sales tax, for instance, the county would otherwise have. The county and state gas tax caps also play a role. "Anything above $2 a gallon, isn't being taxed by Erie county. We get a straight 10 cents per gallon on every gallon of gas regardless of the if the price is $2 or $5." Hardwick says that's a lot of money the county is giving up.

Comments / 1

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Gas Prices On The Decline In Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN – Gasoline prices in Chautauqua County are seeing a recent decline as of late. This past week in the Jamestown-area, prices started out at $4.70 a gallon. Now, some businesses are selling gas for $4.65 a gallon. According to AAA, the average price of gas in Chautauqua County...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Rivertown Center Holdings closes on parcel for $100M Grand Island project

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The proposed $100 million-plus Rivertown Community Center project on Grand Island has taken another step toward construction. Rivertown Center Holdings LLC paid $800,000 for a 1-acre parcel at 2038 Grand Island Blvd. that had been owned by Auto Fix of Grand Island LLC, according to a July 20 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
96.1 The Breeze

Beware Of Utility Scammers This Summer In Buffalo, New York

Hopefully, we will check on our elderly and vulnerable neighbors throughout this summer heat wave, ensuring they are keeping cool and comfortable. Unfortunately, even in the City of Good Neighbors, people are trying to take advantage of others. In fact, there are recent reports of “scammers” roaming the streets of Buffalo, allegedly trying to see your utility bills to gain access to your personal information.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Traffic
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Traffic
Erie County, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Cars
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Cars
News 4 Buffalo

Two Morgan Management employees sentenced for bank larceny

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Morgan Management employees were sentenced for bank larceny convictions on Thursday, the United States Department of Justice Western District of New York said. Frank Giacobbe was sentenced to one year or probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine, while Michael Tremiti was sentenced...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Still no consensus on Amazon benefits, even as town approves project

While Town of Niagara officials put their stamp of approval on the Amazon warehouse proposed for 8995 Lockport Road, questions still lingered Tuesday. Both from a number of irate audience members and from reporters, after Supervisor Lee Wallace spoke for the second consecutive meeting about potential financial benefits an Amazon facility could bring.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Food Pantries#Volunteers#Food Banks
WBEN 930AM

West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, July 21st 2022

M&T Bank Corporation has released its second quarter results. M&T had diluted earnings per common share of $1.08 for the period ending June 30th. Last quarter, the diluted earnings per common share amounted to $2.62. Comparing year to year, the second quarter of 2021 saw diluted earnings per share come in at $3.41. This quarter's results were impacted by the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda hosting 39th annual Canal Fest

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Tonawandas were busy Wednesday night hosting the 39th year of Canal Fest. The eight-day event helps support nearly 50 non-profit organizations. The event kicked off this past Sunday and every night this week there is something to enjoy. The festival finishes with a craft show this weekend and organizers say they expect a large crowd every night.
TONAWANDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 22 - July 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events taking place across Western New York. Buffalo Bisons 'Lacrosse Night' and 'Bo Bichette Bobblehead Night'. The Buffalo Bisons will return to Sahlen Field Friday for a three-game series against the...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

In-Depth: The impact of the Cars Sharing Main Street project

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - With the announcement of $54.5 million dollars coming for future phases of Buffalo's Car Sharing Main Street project, we can't help but look back at the long history of this ongoing effort. Has the Buffalo economy grown as a result of this effort? Does it right the wrongs of taking cars off Main Street?
WBEN 930AM

BNAR: Housing market changing, not cooling

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) The housing market is cooling off around the country, but in Western New York, the president of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors says the market is changing but not necessarily cooling. Joel Husvar says there is a change in the housing market, not necessarily cooling. "The...
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

West Seneca woman arrested for DWI

On July 20, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Lisa A. Okeefe., 55, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 400 in the town of Elma, Okeefe was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Okeefe had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Okeefe had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Okeefe was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
WEST SENECA, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy