ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara, NY

Town of Niagara's board approves Amazon distribution center

By Max Faery
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enaCX_0glvUE3p00
Town of Niagara board meets to approve plans for an Amazon distribution facility Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Photo credit WBEN Photo/Max Faery

Town of Niagara, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Town of Niagara board approved a $300 million dollar plus Amazon distribution center site plan, to the delight or dismay of some of the local residents gathered Tuesday evening.

This 3-million square foot facility will be built on a 216 acre stretch of land on 8995 Lockport Road in Niagara and provide 300 construction jobs and provide over a thousand Amazon jobs for the town.

This approval was one of the final steps for Amazon, as over the course of several months they had received approval from the Niagara County Planning Board, the Town of Niagara Planning Board and the Town Zoning Board.

"It's been a long process. This actually started in February, it's been a very difficult decision," said Lee Wallace, Town of Niagara Supervisor. "I've been a supervisor for eight years, I've never had a decision as difficult as this, I've had a lot of sleepless nights. You're always hoping you're doing the right thing. The amount of revenue that will be generated and the number of people we believe that will be positively impacted by the project, not just in our town, but in the county and in the school district, could not be ignored. Many of us believe that. Had we turned this down, it would have been a very difficult time for the town, city or county of Niagara to get anyone of substance to come here again. That's not the only reason, but that's an important factor."

Tuesday, the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency scheduled a public hearing on Amazon’s request for a package of tax breaks that would total more than $123 million over the next 15 years.

5.5 million dollars is on its way to Lockport and Packard roads which the Wallace says will make those roads safer than ever before, even with the increased truck traffic that Amazon may bring.

"I would never sit here and say that traffic is not going to be a problem. It is it will be an issue and will be an ongoing process for us to try and work our way through it," says Wallace, "$5.5 million worth of road changes is a very significant amount. I believe that road Packard and Lockport Road will be safer after they're done than it's ever been before. We as a town will do everything we can to make sure that the rules are followed and that the trucks follow the rules. If we have to set up patrol car at those sites and at those intersections for a year, we'll do it."

Before the vote, many voiced their concerns with the project, which focused predominantly on traffic, “You’re forcing me to put my house up for sale and pick up my life and start all over again. All on you people sitting right here. It's a shame” said Robert Taylor, town of Niagara resident.

Amazon is going to generate a lot of revenue for the town.

"Some of the negotiated items that we'll be talked about will be things that won't be directly related to the property tax levy, that this project will be bring to us. In fact, the majority of them won't be there'll be things that we can use in general fund, not in the taxable base. The taxable base certainly speaks for itself, we're estimating between 800,000 and a million dollars a year. Three of our four tax, property tax areas are not susceptible to the pilot. They're in special districts. Whatever goes on with the county in the pilot doesn't really affect us, other than a highway a little bit. So the majority of things we will we will negotiate on things we will talk about economic incentives will be in support of our general fund," said the supervisor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Love Construction Work? A Great Opportunity In Western New York

As the pandemic has ended, jobs are opening up and there are some that are available right now in a variety of industries. Not everyone wants to sit behind a desk or have the same grind everyday. For those who love hard work and the feeling that you are helping to build something in the community, there is an opportunity to grab a job here in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

BNAR: Housing market changing, not cooling

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) The housing market is cooling off around the country, but in Western New York, the president of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors says the market is changing but not necessarily cooling. Joel Husvar says there is a change in the housing market, not necessarily cooling. "The...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Lockport, NY
Niagara, NY
Government
Niagara County, NY
Business
City
Niagara, NY
Niagara County, NY
Government
Lockport, NY
Government
Niagara, NY
Business
Lockport, NY
Business
Power 93.7 WBLK

Private Beach For Sale Minutes From Buffalo [PHOTOS]

Is it hot enough for you? Across the United States (and the globe) there are millions sweating in the heat of the summer. What do you do to cool off? Stay in the air-conditioned comfort of home? Swim in a pool or shower in cold water? What if you could invite your friends and family to join you on you very own PRIVATE beach? Now that is refreshing!
BUFFALO, NY
FL Radio Group

200,000 lb. Nuclear Submarine Condenser Makes Its Way Through the Finger Lakes

You may have noticed a rather large object traveling along the roadways of the Finger Lakes the last few days. A flatbed truck has been hauling a 200,000-pound condenser for a nuclear submarine from Batavia, where it was manufactured by Graham Corporation, to Albany. The condenser made its slow journey through the town of Phelps Thursday afternoon. After it reaches Albany, the condenser will travel the Hudson River down to New York Harbor, where it will be placed on a barge and transported to the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.
PHELPS, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 22 - July 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events taking place across Western New York. Buffalo Bisons 'Lacrosse Night' and 'Bo Bichette Bobblehead Night'. The Buffalo Bisons will return to Sahlen Field Friday for a three-game series against the...
BUFFALO, NY
waer.org

New York State commits 2.8 million dollars towards CNY farmland

New York state is investing millions to save local farmland. committing more than 2.8 million dollars to conserve. The state will committ more than $2.8 million to conserve nearly 1,000 acres in Central New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday after a listening session with farmers on Long Island. The...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Wallace
94.3 Lite FM

Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State

If you have spent any time driving along the roads, highways, and byways of New York you know that there are a lot of bad drivers on the road. We asked people on social media to chime in with the moving violations they see most often on their daily commute. As you go through the list, I am sure you will go yep, yep, yep. Heck chances are you've seen drivers commit every single one of these violations on your drive into work just this morning.
TRAFFIC
103.9 The Breeze

Upstate NY Town’s Name Is One Of The Most Awkward In the WORLD

We have so many weird and dirty-sounding town names here in the state of New York, but there is one that rises above the rest that is one of the 30 most awkward in the WORLD. Now before we get to the New York town that made Travel A Lot's list of the "30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities In the World," let's check out some other gems that also received this honor.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distribution Center#The Town Zoning Board#The Niagara County Ind
96.1 The Breeze

“Gilded Age” Recording In These Cities In New York State

What are you binge watching this summer? Or, what show are you excited for the return of this fall? No matter what show you pick as your favorite, sometimes it is hard to separate the things we see on television from real life. The characters on these shows become a part of our lives in many ways. Now, there is news that one popular show will be coming to a hometown near you.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Engineers release sobering report on New York state's infrastructure

New York’s infrastructure has been evaluated and the grades came out Tuesday at an event attended by civil engineers and state officials. “The cumulative grade for the 2022 report card for New York’s infrastructure is a 'C,'” said John Folts, of the American Society of Civil Engineers, which released the report card that included 11 categories such as bridges, roads, ports and transit.
POLITICS
Big Frog 104

Wait What? New York State Signs Law To Officially Rename Route 20

If there's any reason to change the name of a well known road in New York State, then this has to be it. Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation in Albany, officially renaming New York's portion of U.S. Route 20. It will now be referred to as "New York Medal of Honor Highway", joining 10 other states who have renamed the route to the same name.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KISS 104.1

The Best Cheesecake Exists in Upstate New York – Where?

The title of New York Cheesecake is actually one that is historically inaccurate. According to Jonathan Lord Cheesecakes and Desserts, the famous dessert dates back to over 4,000 years ago in the fifth century BC. The ancient Greeks on the island of Samos created the earliest known cheesecake. It was created with patties of fresh cheese that were then pounded smooth with flour and honey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBEN 930AM

Western New York trending upwards with more new businesses

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Western New York has seen a rapid growth of new businesses in the region since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to one report from Buffalo Business First last week, the number of new business applicants in Western New York grew by 1,000 from 2019 (9,109 applicants) to 2020 (10,109 applicants). In 2021, the number of new businesses skyrocketed immensely to 13,729, which is a 36% increase from 2020.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy