West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, July 20th 2022

Photo credit bizjournals.com

According to Business First, developer Gerry Buchheit has put his 20-acre property at 975 Fuhrmann Boulevard up for sale. The site of his proposed Queen City Landing property has an asking price of $12 million. That site is fully remediated and shovel-ready site. Should no buyers come forward, Buchheit has said he wouldn't rule out bringing another development to the property.

There is a new maturity date for Pyramid Management Group's Walden Galleria loan. Business First reports that date is November 1st of 2024, with that information coming from this month's commercial mortgage-backed securities report. The balance of the loan was $235.06 million as of this month.

The North Tonawanda Police Department is looking for a few good matrons. Police matrons monitor prisoners in custody at the North Tonawanda city jail. Applicants must be 18 or older and will be subject to a background check and fingerprinting. Applications can be picked up at the police station at 216 Payne Avenue.