New Milford, CT

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass Explains Frustration: ‘You Didn’t F— Up Once, You Did it Twice’

By Lou Milano
 2 days ago
There is a lot going on in New Milford, and it's not awesome at the moment. The community is trying to recover in the wake of a roof fire at New Milford High School. I avoided this topic a bit because I was away when the fire took place and I'm...

You and Your Pals Can Rent a Pool Right Here in Greater Danbury

One of the bad things about getting no rain in the Summer is that our swimmable lakes and ponds are condensed. Have you seen Candlewood recently? The dreaded algae blooms, that film of oil on top of the greenish-brown water. I don't see that as a refreshing dip, covered in suntan lotion that has washed off 47 people, yuck. Where can you swim in clean, chlorinated fresh or salt water? Pools. Did you know you can rent a private pool right here in Danbury? Or Wilton? Litchfield?
Eyewitness News

Gov. Lamont announces enactment of Connecticut Clean Air Act

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A law that expands Connecticut’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality is officially on the books. Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference in New Haven on Friday morning to announce the enactment of the Connecticut Clean Air Act. Lamont said...
A Rather Unusual Graveyard Sits at a Connecticut Hospital

The odd, the unusual, the unexplained. All of it is intriguing and cool stuff to me and I found a place in Middletown, Connecticut that fits all of those things and more. There is nothing quite like a cemetery and Connecticut is full of incredible, creepy, extremely old, and historic cemeteries. The Connecticut Valley Hospital Cemetery is one of them and a big thank you to "Mobile Instinct 2" on YouTube for the heads up about it. This guy travels around the world looking for oddities, abandoned places, movie locations, and scenic views. Wow, what a cool freaking job.
Daily Voice

Wegmans To Open First CT Store In Norwalk

The super popular grocery store Wegmans Food Market is building its first store in Connecticut -- in Fairfield County. The store, which will be located in Norwalk, is currently in the planning stages with the city's Planning and Zoning Commission. Wegmans Norwalk will be located on nearly 11 acres of...
CT Guide to Waterfront Dining: 50 + Restaurants With Water Views (2022 Edition)

There’s just something about the water. You feel it too, I know you do. Beautiful to be near at any time of the year, but when the temps climb? Bees to honey, baby. It cools, it nourishes, entertains, and soothes. Therefore, anything done near this natural wonder automatically gets, well, better- including dining. From picnics on the beach to fine dining with a beautiful view, your taste buds are sure to dance a little more. As this summer season is still in full-swing, there’s plenty of time to make a date and enjoy some delicious meals, from the simple pleasures of a boiled lobster eaten at a picnic table to meals with adorned cocktails, candlelight, and complex dishes-all enjoyed at the water’s edge.
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Employees Feeling Ill

2022-07-20@12:19pm–#Bridgeport CT– First responders were called to Walgreens at 1000 Park Avenue for several employees feeling ill. Firefighters metered for gas and found nothing. No employee was treated nor transported to the hospital. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
Nancy on Norwalk

Révolus: Norwalk NAACP ‘a little slack’

NORWALK, Conn. — A Democratic Common Council member is facing backlash and questions from fellow Democrats about the beliefs she has expressed on social media. Council member Diana Révolus (D-District B) recently posted a meme about the NAACP on a Facebook page she posts to under a pseudonym. It took the initials for the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) and spelled them out to stand for “Negroes Always Asking Caucasians Permission.”
NewsTimes

Norwalk appoints 4 new school principals and 5 assistant principals. Here’s who they are.

NORWALK — The city’s public schools will welcome back a familiar face this fall to take the lead at P-TECH. The Norwalk Board of Education on Wednesday appointed Victor Black as the second-ever principal of P-TECH Norwalk. The board also appointed new principals at Norwalk High, Silvermine Dual-Language Magnet School and the new South Norwalk Elementary School.
1010WINS

CT man charged for trafficking ghost guns into NYC

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An indictment against a 35-year-old Connecticut man charged for trafficking ghost guns into New York City was unsealed by a Manhattan federal court on Thursday. listen to 1010 wins. Between 2019 and January 2022, Melvin Burroughs was buying the component parts for guns online...
ctexaminer.com

Illegal Drag Racing Back on the Rise in Norwalk

Complaints about snarling engines, blaring mufflers and screeching tires have started again among the people who live near the Route 7 connector in Norwalk. It means the street racers are back. The noise is a nighttime nuisance, but the illegal road racing is downright dangerous, and has Connecticut State Police...
Register Citizen

5 People’s Bank branches robbed at CT Stop & Shop stores in past week. Here’s what we know.

Police in at least five Connecticut municipalities are investigating recent robberies involving People’s United Bank branches located inside Stop & Shop grocery stores. All of the robberies have been reported in the past week, according to police departments in the communities — mostly in the greater Hartford area — where the incidents have occurred.
ABOUT

I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

