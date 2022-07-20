ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Police Investigator Suspended After Handcuffing Black EMT In Emergency Room

HuffPost
An upstate New York police investigator is on paid suspension after handcuffing a Black EMT inside a hospital emergency room last week.

The encounter began when Monroe Ambulance EMT Lekia Smith hit a Rochester Police investigator’s car with her vehicle’s door while unloading a patient in the ambulance bay of Strong Memorial Hospital, WHEC-TV reported.

The investigator, who is white, asked for her ID, but Smith wanted to transport the patient inside the hospital first, sources told the news station.

Video shows Smith with the patient on a stretcher when the investigator handcuffs her and brings her outside:

According to Smith’s attorney, Donald Thompson, the investigator brought Smith to his police car, questioned her in the backseat and then released her.

Smith claims she suffered injury to her dignity and professional standing during the encounter.

It’s unclear how the patient fared. In a statement, Monroe Ambulance EMT commended Smith for focusing on her patient despite the interaction with the investigator.

The Rochester Police Department and the Rochester Police Accountability Board are investigating, per the Democrat & Chronicle newspaper. The department has yet to reveal the investigator’s identity.

“If she was a petite short white woman, would this have happened to her?” Thompson asked. “Absolutely not.”

Rochester’s police union, the Locust Club, said Smith and the investigator “reached a mutually acceptable resolution that day when both the investigator and the EMT were able to jointly discuss the reasons for their actions, and both accepted each other’s explanations,” according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

Thompson denied that claim.

“I pray that this never happens to anyone again and I also pray that the justice that is needed in this situation is served swiftly,” Smith said in a statement on Monday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Robert Lawrenz
3d ago

The incident happened on private property. RPD has no authority to arrest there unless a complaint was filed. It now comes to light that this officer has has many complaints filed against him! This is a cop that's out of control. He needs to be jailed himself for what he did to the EMT! Assault, battery, unlawful arrest, and unlawful confinement are felonies!

Doggone Right
3d ago

With all the negative attitude towards police officers in this day and time, you really must question the judgment of an officer that does this no matter who's in the right. We don't know the whole story. Did the officer feel the patient was in the hands of the hospital personnel so detaining and questioning the EMT would not present any harm to the patient. Regardless, however, his actions under the circumstances had no commonsense and does make me wonder about other judgment calls this officer had to make over the years.

NY 22
2d ago

I wish the race card wasnt thrown in here. I dont know if it had anything to do with it really. But that cop is a bad seed. He need to go.

HuffPost

