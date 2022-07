Massachusetts residents are on day four of a severe heat wave and one utility company that serves the state is warning folks of heavy electricity use. Temperatures in eastern and western Massachusetts have reached into the 90s for the past few days and are expected to stay there through this coming weekend. Thankfully temperatures haven't climbed high enough to beat the states record temperature of 107 degrees (recorded in the city of New Bedford in 1975) however, health and weather experts are still asking residents to exercise caution admist the extreme heat and humidity.

