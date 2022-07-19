James: Commodities impacting organic farming

Shirley Obermeier, 91, of Aurora, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Memorial Community Care. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 25 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Grand Island. Pastor Bill Pavuk will officiate. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Grand Island prior to the church service at 10 a.m. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, July 24 at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary, Aurora. Memorials will be made to the family to be designated to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and 4-H Foundation. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
