Marquette, NE

James: Commodities impacting organic farming

Aurora News Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday saw sunshine and heat at local Marquette organic farming industry leader Grain Place Foods’...

www.auroranewsregister.com

Aurora News Register

Love of flowers blossoms into business

A lifelong love of flowers has blossomed into a small business for Shelly Bowman, who planted the seeds for a new Backyard Blooms venture last year and is thrilled with the early results. A native of Fullerton and long-time resident in Aurora, Bowman moved to Hampton five years ago with her husband Paul, where the couple took their shared love of gardening to another level. Realizing they had…
AURORA, NE
Aurora News Register

Consumers say budgets, travel plans impacted by high gas prices

Patrons share how high price of fuel is affecting their lives. Gas prices climbed at the same rate as the temperature this summer all over the country. According to Nebraska Energy Statistics, what was around $3 a gallon this time last year in the Grand Island area has jumped over a dollar, to about $4.80 a gallon this July. With this national story hitting everyone in the pocketbooks, the News-Register talked to four people at the local pumps at Casey’s…
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Aurora News Register

USTA lessons part of local group’s vision to grow game

That’s more than a casual invitation to pick up a tennis racket these days in Aurora, as a long-term vision to grow the game is coming into focus now in Streeter Park. A story in last week’s edition reported that a six-week tennis clinic will be offered each Saturday from Aug. 20-Oct. 1, providing lessons to kids and adults of all ages and skill levels. The clinic is being coordinated by the Aurora Tennis Facility group, in conjunction with the United States Tennis Association.
AURORA, NE
City
Marquette, NE
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
Aurora News Register

Hordville board OKs solar project

Hordville Village Board members voted unanimously Thursday to approve the request of a private resident to install 26 solar panels on their garage. The board approved the development after little discussion at the public hearing attended by one community member who offered no comment on the project. “Yeah, I have...
HORDVILLE, NE
Aurora News Register

Shirley Obermeier

Shirley Obermeier, 91, of Aurora, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Memorial Community Care. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 25 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Grand Island. Pastor Bill Pavuk will officiate. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Grand Island prior to the church service at 10 a.m. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, July 24 at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary, Aurora. Memorials will be made to the family to be designated to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and 4-H Foundation. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
AURORA, NE
Aurora News Register

Fighting the way God created us not worth it

Up to this week no one has written of any concern or disagreement with the Pride Parade or the drag queens performing at the Hamilton County fairgrounds. You may find my thoughts a bit different. I want to tell you about my ears. When born, I had perfectly normal ears....
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
Aurora News Register

Pinnacle Bank Seniors play pair of doubleheaders

The Aurora Pinnacle Bank Post 42 Seniors head into the Class B, Area 4 tournament looking for momentum after a rocky Sunday afternoon. The Post 42 Seniors were blanked by York 21-0 while also dropping a tight 6-5 contest to Holdrege in the round robin finale. In the loss to...
AURORA, NE

