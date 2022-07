Uwharrie Gun opened Saturday with a large crowd in attendance. The business carries guns, ammo and all accessories and is owned by Ashely and Jeremy Smith of Biscoe. Ashely is a former law enforcement officer and plans on teaching concealed carry classes as well. Above, Ashely and her staff on opening day. The store will be open six days a week, closed on Sundays.

BISCOE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO