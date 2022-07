Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC no later than Summer 2025, and Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman wants to see the Sooners and Longhorns plenty once the two make the jump to the conference. Pittman told reporters Wednesday that he'd like to see both Oklahoma and Texas as annual opponents for the Razorbacks once the SEC lands on a new scheduling model, in addition to continuing the annual matchup with Missouri.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO