Losing livelihoods: What it's like to have your shop seized for a state traffic project

By Matt Grahn, The Bulletin
 2 days ago
NORWICH — While Connecticut wants to make driving in Norwich safer, it will come at the cost of interrupting and displacing local businesses.

Back in June, the state Department of Transportation reiterated to the Norwich public that some land will have to be taken for its multi-year project to add a total of six roundabouts along West Main Street. The land seizures will result in some businesses losing property.

In the first phase, five businesses will lose their locations.

“I don’t know why people want to do this,” said Lorenzo Paulino, owner of Garage Barber Shop LLC, one of the businesses on land being seized. “It’s not nice; it’s really bad.”

Josh Morgan, Department of Transportation spokesperson, stated in an email that everything is an ongoing process.

“As the roundabout safety improvement project progresses, CTDOT will continue to work closely with city officials, local residents, and business community on next steps,” Morgan said. “When the time comes, there will be ample public outreach and informational meetings regarding Phase 2.”

Paulino opened his current barbershop three years ago. He picked this spot because he said it’s in a nicer part of town and is readily accessible because of Route 82. His customers come from the casino towns.

“This location is easy for everyone,” Paulino said. “I tell them I’m next to the Chelsea Groton Bank, and it’s the only one we have here on the West Main.”

Over this time, he’s built up relationships with customers, including some that have evolved into friendships.

“If I move to another place, it’s like I’m starting again,” Paulino said.

Mashantucket resident Xavier Martinez, one of Paulino’s customers, said he likes having a Spanish-speaking barber nearby and isn’t sure what he’d do if the Garage Barber Shop had to move.

“Right now, I’m driving 25 minutes to here,” he said. “If he moves one hour (away), I can’t go to him.”

So far, Paulino hasn't heard from anyone from the state.

Dayna Gallivan, owner and operator of All The Right Moves Dance Center, has been familiar with the project for at least five years. She's communicated with the state, but they've been focused on the plan that would force her out of her current building.

“Nothing like ‘I’m so sorry’,” Gallivan said. “No apologies, just basically to the point about what’s going to happen.”

Gallivan has a long history at 299 West Main St. Her business has been there 28 of its 33 years. Gallivan said she and her husband bought it from a man who wanted to see the building used and lively, as a coffee shop was one of the prior businesses there. After meeting with the prior owner in his kitchen, Gallivan said he was more than happy to sell the building to the dance studio.

While the pandemic has been challenging for everyone, Gallivan said business was good the years prior. Her location also helped the business, providing visibility from the main road, and giving students something to do while their parents ran errands.

“They really enjoy the property being there on West Main Street, where there’s just about everything,” Gallivan said.

On a typical day, the studio will have 10 classes in a single night, each week day. Gallivan’s four instructors, including her daughter, have been prior students of the studio, creating a family atmosphere.

Gallivan doesn’t want to leave town, since Norwich is a central hub for all the surrounding towns, and West Main Street is a prominent location. The idea of being forced to move is devastating, after all the years and effort she put into the current location.

“I won’t be able to afford another building on that strip, the way prices are going now,” Gallivan said. “These parents wouldn’t be able to pay for dance in order to buy a new building.”

Gallivan said she isn’t yet sure how much the state will compensate her.

“We haven’t gotten that far,” Gallivan said. “I know I don’t want the roundabouts, and it’s going to send people away. Every business on that road will be destroyed.”

Ric Morrison, a friend of Paulino’s, owns and operates Vacs Plus LLC, a vacuum store with a clientele from the shore up to Plainfield and into Rhode Island, as others have retired from this niche business over the years. Morrison isn’t losing his location, but he’s still concerned by a dip in business from construction.

“During the construction, I don’t know how they’re going to keep the traffic flow without it affecting customers coming in,” Morrison said.

Morrison said the only communication he had from the state is a layout of the plan.

Route 82 businesses owners hope for alternatives that aren't materializing

These business owners acknowledge how dangerous Route 82 can be, mainly due to speed, but are still wondering why the roundabout is the final option.

“Why don’t they put a stop sign or something on the street?” Paulino said.

Gallivan is also hoping for a less invasive plan, calling all six roundabouts “overkill.” She is a fan of instead adding speed bumps, and increasing police presence.

“They need to slow the speed down, but I’m sure there’s other ways of doing that before they went in with this operation,” Gallivan said. “There’s got to be a happy medium, which I don’t think they want to discuss.”

Morrison agreed with Gallivan that there should be more ticketing from police.

“I bet you their salaries will be paid 10 times over with the tickets they’ll be able to write,” he said.

Morrison called his section of Route 82 “a racetrack,” saying people may drive as fast as 80 mph.

“If you start off where the Shell Gas Station is, to this light here, it’s a straight shot,” Morrison said.

Paulino is hoping that there’s a way to build around the existing businesses. Morrison said he isn’t sure if things will be different.

Gallivan said, as the construction would take years, people may just avoid the West Side altogether.

“I would drive to Lisbon, or I would drive to Waterford, before I hit all of the construction to get to one little place,” Gallivan said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Aviation Company Coming to Waterbury-Oxford Airport

An aviation company is breaking ground at the Waterbury-Oxford Airport. Connecticut leaders and student mechanics broke ground on a $20 million-dollar, 11-acre development Tuesday, said to bring more aviation jobs to the state. Clay Lacy Aviation's new facility at Waterbury-Oxford Airport will house a 146,000-square foot hangar, offices and other...
WATERBURY, CT
