ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

Teen who killed 71-year-old man in attempted carjacking sentenced to 20 years

By Gary Craig, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SeshA_0glvPBah00

A judge Monday sentenced teenager Edgar Tolentino to 20 years for the murder of a 71-year-old Irondequoit man during an attempted carjacking.

Tolentino, 17, was one of two teenagers who tried to carjack Richard Sciascia in Gates in April 2021. When Sciascia, 71, refused to give up his vehicle, Tolentino shot him in the upper body.

Sciasia, of Irondequoit, later died of the wounds .

In June, Tolentino pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The second teen, Anthony Jacobs, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted robbery.

Both were 16 at the time of the crime.

Jacobs on Wednesday was sentenced to 15 years.

Contact Gary Craig at gcraig@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @gcraig1 .

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Teen who killed 71-year-old man in attempted carjacking sentenced to 20 years

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irondequoit, NY
Gates, NY
Crime & Safety
Irondequoit, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Gates, NY
City
Rochester, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Murder#Violent Crime#Gcraig1
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy