Orlando, FL

Wednesday forecast: Keep your umbrella handy, chance of afternoon showers today

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
 2 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — You will want to keep an umbrella handy as there is a chance of showers developing later this afternoon.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-90s across Central Florida.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said scattered showers will continue into the evening with lows in the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday might hit near-record highs in the upper 90s.

As we head into the weekend, look for a 40% chance of storms Saturday and Sunday.

