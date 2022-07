At just 9 years old, North West has already seemed to acquire her father’s love for fashion and fly fits. On July 5, North was spotted beside her mother Kim Kardashian in the streets of Paris wearing an outfit her father would surely approve of. Her black Balenciaga platform Crocs with silver plating and gradient Louis Vuitton 1.1 Millionaire sunglasses made for great accessories that also nodded to some of Ye’s various style eras. But the piece that had everyone talking was her jacket, the infamous Pastelle varsity jacket from Ye’s defunct clothing line.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO