Mystery: Bergen historical group wants its 1812 cannon back. It was stolen in 1980.

The early-1800s iron cannon nicknamed "Old Bergen" stood watch over the Hackensack River from the front of the Steuben House in River Edge beginning in 1942, and there it would still be if it had not been stolen in 1980.

Forty-two years have gone by since the theft of the 6-pounder cannon (named for the 6-pound projectiles it fires), possibly used during the Revolutionary War, but the Bergen County Historical Society has never forgotten Old Bergen.

"Our c. 1810 cannon went missing on May 9, 1980," the historical society posted on social media on July 2. "We want it back."

Why now, after four decades, is the society asking the thieves to return it?

Deborah Powell, a former president of the historical society and chair of the Historic New Bridge Landing State Park Commission, said that after law enforcement started investigating thefts reported by other museums, the society thought it was time to bring the cannon theft back into the spotlight.

"Maybe enough time has passed that someone will come forward with information about our cannon's whereabouts," Powell said.

There is no shortage of theories about what happened to the 800-pound cannon back on May 9, 1980, when it "disappeared."

One popular theory is that a few men who may have had too much to drink picked it up and carried it across the street to the footbridge that crosses the Hackensack River and dumped it into the water.

"It was dropped over the bridge, right in front," Bradley Luberto told the society. He explained in a Facebook post in response to the "we want it back" post that a "good source in Bergenfield" told him it was a "drunken spree of a few guys" who took the cannon and dumped it into the river.

Powell said she has received calls and messages telling the society to look just a few feet away in the river for the missing cannon.

"There's no way," Powell said, that it was dumped in the river. She said it would have gotten stuck on the mud part of the river bottom that slopes into the water. "The cannon is heavy," she said, "meaning there's no way one person could carry it into the river."

It is not clear whether the cannon was reported stolen and whether there was an investigation.

Reginald McMahon, a late member of the society, researched and wrote about the cannon before his death.

"On the night of May 9, 1980, 'Old Bergen' disappeared," he wrote. "Thieves, obviously strong-armed, lifted the hundreds of pounds of iron from its mount and its fate remains a mystery."

He believed the cannon may have been purchased to defend Hackensack from the British in the War of 1812. The weapon, 5 feet, 6 inches long, was fired on Independence Day for some years in Hackensack before it was stored for a number of years. McMahon, in an effort to get the cannon back, drew a sketch of it.

McMahon's research dates the manufacturing of the cannon to 1810 to 1825. He wrote that it makes sense that it was manufactured to be used in the War of 1812.

"The cannon is an artifact that provides important context to an emerging story of Bergen County in a new nation and the challenges we faced," Powell said.

Anyone with information on the cannon is asked to contact the Bergen County Historical Society and leave a message on the answering machine at 201-343-9492 or email info@bergencountyhistory.org.