ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Mystery: Bergen historical group wants its 1812 cannon back. It was stolen in 1980.

By Citlalli Godinez, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9PgP_0glvNHO700

The early-1800s iron cannon nicknamed "Old Bergen" stood watch over the Hackensack River from the front of the Steuben House in River Edge beginning in 1942, and there it would still be if it had not been stolen in 1980.

Forty-two years have gone by since the theft of the 6-pounder cannon (named for the 6-pound projectiles it fires), possibly used during the Revolutionary War, but the Bergen County Historical Society has never forgotten Old Bergen.

"Our c. 1810 cannon went missing on May 9, 1980," the historical society posted on social media on July 2. "We want it back."

Why now, after four decades, is the society asking the thieves to return it?

Deborah Powell, a former president of the historical society and chair of the Historic New Bridge Landing State Park Commission, said that after law enforcement started investigating thefts reported by other museums, the society thought it was time to bring the cannon theft back into the spotlight.

"Maybe enough time has passed that someone will come forward with information about our cannon's whereabouts," Powell said.

There is no shortage of theories about what happened to the 800-pound cannon back on May 9, 1980, when it "disappeared."

One popular theory is that a few men who may have had too much to drink picked it up and carried it across the street to the footbridge that crosses the Hackensack River and dumped it into the water.

"It was dropped over the bridge, right in front," Bradley Luberto told the society. He explained in a Facebook post in response to the "we want it back" post that a "good source in Bergenfield" told him it was a "drunken spree of a few guys" who took the cannon and dumped it into the river.

'It's their day':Children with chronic illnesses named Chief for a Day in Bergen County

'The new normal'?:In NJ, higher prices may be here to stay, economists say

Powell said she has received calls and messages telling the society to look just a few feet away in the river for the missing cannon.

"There's no way," Powell said, that it was dumped in the river. She said it would have gotten stuck on the mud part of the river bottom that slopes into the water. "The cannon is heavy," she said, "meaning there's no way one person could carry it into the river."

It is not clear whether the cannon was reported stolen and whether there was an investigation.

Reginald McMahon, a late member of the society, researched and wrote about the cannon before his death.

"On the night of May 9, 1980, 'Old Bergen' disappeared," he wrote. "Thieves, obviously strong-armed, lifted the hundreds of pounds of iron from its mount and its fate remains a mystery."

He believed the cannon may have been purchased to defend Hackensack from the British in the War of 1812. The weapon, 5 feet, 6 inches long, was fired on Independence Day for some years in Hackensack before it was stored for a number of years. McMahon, in an effort to get the cannon back, drew a sketch of it.

McMahon's research dates the manufacturing of the cannon to 1810 to 1825. He wrote that it makes sense that it was manufactured to be used in the War of 1812.

"The cannon is an artifact that provides important context to an emerging story of Bergen County in a new nation and the challenges we faced," Powell said.

Anyone with information on the cannon is asked to contact the Bergen County Historical Society and leave a message on the answering machine at 201-343-9492 or email info@bergencountyhistory.org.

Comments / 0

Related
themontclairgirl.com

Romantic Restaurants for Date Night in North Jersey

With such a wide array of restaurants in the area, it can be hard to choose the right one for date night. There are many factors that contribute to a romantic setting — it could be the lighting, the music, the ambiance, the decor, and — of course — the food and drinks. Since there are truly just so many romantic spots in Essex County and beyond, we decided to craft a guide to the must-visit romantic restaurants in the North Jersey area. We already rounded up romantic Montclair area restaurants for you to choose from, but decided we needed something even more comprehensive. Read on to learn about the most romantic North Jersey restaurants for your next date night.
RESTAURANTS
hudsoncountyview.com

Newark duo arrested for armed carjacking of Secaucus woman, 66, in Walmart parking lot

A Newark duo was arrested for an armed carjacking of a Secaucus woman, 66, in the Walmart parking lot yesterday afternoon, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Xavier Cenpin and Caliente Gaillard, both 19 and of Newark, are charged with armed carjacking, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed carjacking, armed robbery, and receiving stolen property, Miller said in a statement.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Hackensack, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hackensack, NJ
City
River Edge, NJ
City
Bergenfield, NJ
River Edge, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

SUV In Crash Rolls Into Ridgewood Police Car

An SUV involved in an accident in Ridgewood rolled into a police car, authorities said. The BMW X1 wasn't occupied -- or in park -- when it was separated from the first vehicle on Franklin Avenue at North Broad Street near the village train station Thursday afternoon, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: UNCONSCIOUS PARTY

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an unconscious party behind a vehicle at the Wawa on Route 37 and Garfield. There is no additional information available at this time. Should new details arise we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannon#Thefts#Hackensack River#The Steuben House
wrnjradio.com

Teen burned after shirt catches fire in Sussex County

WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A teen was burned after their shirt caught fire while cooking Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. Troopers responded to a residence on Beemer Church Road in Wantage Township at 2:30 a.m. for the report of a...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NJ.com

Beat the heat in N.J. at these 13 water parks and splash pads

A version of this story first published in 2018. Yes, there’s a “day” for everything. So you shouldn’t be surprised that Thursday, July 28, is National Water Park Day. The day was founded by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, which has some of the country’s biggest water parks, but was meant to be celebrated by parks both big and small.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s best Italian ice, served from a 104-year-old shack, may soon disappear

Katerina and Giovanni. George the Iceman. Lucy Lemons. Not to be confused with the Lemon Ice Lady of Peterstown. Her name was Agnes. Oh, and Frank Sinatra. At Fourth and High in Elizabeth’s Peterstown section, you’ll find a little green shack with a striped awning — green, white and red, the colors of the Italian flag. The couple sitting on lawn chairs outside are the owners, John and Nancy DiCosmo. They live next door. Their first date 50-plus years ago was to a bowling alley, a miniature golf course and then White Castle; Nancy still shudders at the memory of those burgers.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Adult, Juvenile Charged With Arson In Multi-Alarm Palisades Park Warehouse Fire

UPDATE: A vacant warehouse blaze that injured a firefighter in Palisades Park was deliberately set by two Ridgefield residents, authorities charged. Alexander Regalado, 18, was arrested and a juvenile was detained after they were identified as responsible for the multi-alarm Fourth of July weekend fire on Fairview Street off Grand Avenue, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver faces DWI charge after allegedly driving with flat tire in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man driving a car with a flat tire is facing several charges in Denville Township. On July 15, at around 11:55 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 10 West after observing the vehicle traveling in and out of its lane of travel with a flat front tire, traveling well below the posted speed limit, and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Times Confirms Substance of DeGise Hit-and-Run Story

The Jersey City Times has learned from a reliable source that a story first published yesterday by HudPost alleging that a vehicle owned by Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise was involved in a hit-and-run accident yesterday, is accurate in substance. According to the HudPost article, summonses were issued to DeGise in connection...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy