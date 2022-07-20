Police Arrest 17-Year-Old from Elkridge with Multiple Stolen Vehicles
ELDRIDGE, MD – Howard County police have charged a suspect in vehicle thefts spanning from April-July. “Police located five...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
ELDRIDGE, MD – Howard County police have charged a suspect in vehicle thefts spanning from April-July. “Police located five...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
I agree with you. They probably aren't publishing his name due to the fact that he's being charged as a juvenile for the motor vehicle thefts and theft.
Why not publish his name as he is charged as an adult for the gun charge?
Sadly, at 17 he has chosen a life of crime. He is already a repeat offender.😥
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 3