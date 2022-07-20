ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkridge, MD

Police Arrest 17-Year-Old from Elkridge with Multiple Stolen Vehicles

By SNN Staff Report
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ELDRIDGE, MD – Howard County police have charged a suspect in vehicle thefts spanning from April-July. “Police located five...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

Kelly A. Sheridan
2d ago

I agree with you. They probably aren't publishing his name due to the fact that he's being charged as a juvenile for the motor vehicle thefts and theft.

Reply
4
Andy LaPointe
2d ago

Why not publish his name as he is charged as an adult for the gun charge?

Reply
7
tami weber
2d ago

Sadly, at 17 he has chosen a life of crime. He is already a repeat offender.😥

Reply
6
 

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

