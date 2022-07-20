ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 21:01:00 SST Expires: 2022-07-22 10:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...West-Facing Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Knox FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Texas, including the following county, Knox. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1246 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Munday and Rhineland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KNOX COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Plateau HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 101 expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau including Farmington, Aztec, and Bloomfield * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Northern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northern Nassau; Northern Westchester; Northwest Suffolk; Orange; Putnam; Rockland; Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Westchester; Southwest Suffolk HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index in the upper 90s to lower 100s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkshire; Essex; Franklin; Hampden; Hampshire; Middlesex; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MA . MASSACHUSETTS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKSHIRE ESSEX FRANKLIN HAMPDEN HAMPSHIRE MIDDLESEX WORCESTER
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Western Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1. Target Area: Western Passaic HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index in the upper 90s to lower 100s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 11:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat indices of 105 to 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas and central Mississippi. * WHEN...11 AM to 7 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Cheshire; Coos; Grafton; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham; Strafford; Sullivan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NH . NEW HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELKNAP CARROLL CHESHIRE COOS GRAFTON HILLSBOROUGH MERRIMACK ROCKINGHAM STRAFFORD SULLIVAN
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aroostook, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aroostook; Penobscot The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Aroostook County in northern Maine Northern Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 421 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles southeast of Bridgewater to 11 miles northwest of Smyrna Mills, moving southeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Houlton, Hodgdon, Island Falls, Smyrna, Mount Chase, Oxbow, Cary Plantation, Dudley Township, Smyrna Mills, Littleton, Linneus, Monticello, Oakfield, New Limerick, Ludlow, Merrill, Cary, Dyer Brook, Hersey and Dudley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins, Cheyenne, Thomas and Logan Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Dundy Counties. * WHEN...From noon MDT /1 PM CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index in the upper 90s to lower 100s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Southern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Brevard County through 145 PM EDT At 120 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Palm Bay, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Palm Bay and Malabar. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Block Island, Newport, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Block Island; Newport; Washington AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone, until 11 PM EDT this evening. An Air Quality Action day means that Ground Level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management website at: https://bit.ly/25SdNtm
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Salmon River Mountains, Salmon NF by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. Target Area: East Salmon River Mountains, Salmon NF; Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River; Lemhi and Lost River Range, Challis NF RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 422 (below 6000ft), 425, 427, 475, AND 476 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427, 475 and 476 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River. Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may crate hazardous fire weather conditions.
BUTTE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. Target Area: Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 422 (below 6000ft), 425, 427, 475, AND 476 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 422 BELOW 6000 ft The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF below 6000 ft. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may crate hazardous fire weather conditions.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Providence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Providence SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS RI . RHODE ISLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE PROVIDENCE
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Coweta, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Carroll; Coweta; Fulton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carroll County in northwestern Georgia North central Coweta County in west central Georgia Southwestern Fulton County in north central Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Byers Crossroads, or 10 miles north of Newnan, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newnan, Palmetto, Whitesburg, Dunaway Gardens, Plant Yates, Byers Crossroads, Arnco-Sargent, Roscoe and Madras. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, McDowell, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 18:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Northern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Southwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 624 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Marion, or 7 miles southeast of Old Fort, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Sugar Hill, Thermal City, Glenwood, Sunshine, Fero, Dysartsville, Union Mills, Shingle Hollow, Marion and South Mountains State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for South Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: South Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new or existing fires. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 282. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Washakie. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 90s.
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Elevated Water Levels Continue on the Tanana River The Tanana River continues to run near bankfull at some locations between Tok and Manley Hot Springs. Water levels on the Tanana River are expected to remain high through the week with gradual receding waters this weekend. Expect many gravel bars to remain underwater, with increased debris moving downriver. No significant flooding is anticipated. For the latest river conditions go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
