Marine Park Improvements Open for Summer Recreation

Voltaire said it best at the end of his 1759 novel Candide: “We must cultivate our own garden”. This simple phrase has special meaning today as the ecological noose tightens with brownouts (1/4 of our City lost power for 4 hours Tuesday), drought (the imposing Hoover Dam hurtles toward functional collapse) and global warming (normally cool London reached 104F degrees this week). Plants are a buffer against all these vicissitudes by providing us shade, food, materials, color, fragrances and the drama of animals among other benefits. They do this by anchoring in the local specific soils and microclimate (yes including fire) a dynamic vortex of pollinators, decomposers, predators, and prey that interact continuously with or without human intervention.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO