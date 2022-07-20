ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Marine Park Improvements Open for Summer Recreation

By Staff Writer
Santa Monica Mirror
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayground, basketball court upgrades now up and running. Upgrades to the playground and basketball courts at Santa Monica’s Marine Park are now up and running. The playground’s “Marine + Santa Monica Coast” theme celebrates community spirit and pride in the...

smmirror.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Mirror

SMa.r.t. Column: Why Native Gardens?

Voltaire said it best at the end of his 1759 novel Candide: “We must cultivate our own garden”. This simple phrase has special meaning today as the ecological noose tightens with brownouts (1/4 of our City lost power for 4 hours Tuesday), drought (the imposing Hoover Dam hurtles toward functional collapse) and global warming (normally cool London reached 104F degrees this week). Plants are a buffer against all these vicissitudes by providing us shade, food, materials, color, fragrances and the drama of animals among other benefits. They do this by anchoring in the local specific soils and microclimate (yes including fire) a dynamic vortex of pollinators, decomposers, predators, and prey that interact continuously with or without human intervention.
SANTA MONICA, CA
easyreadernews.com

CITY COUNCIL – Firefighters from Manhattan Beach and their supporters storm City Hall

Firefighters from the Manhattan Beach Fire Department and residents who support them in their standoff with the City Council flooded the City Council chambers Tuesday night, wearing bright red T-shirts emblazoned with “Keep Our MBFD Local,“ and pleading with the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations. More than 200 people filled the council chambers, overflowing outside into City Hall.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

‘Rubio’ making his way into Altadena

Artists Victor Ving and Lisa Beggs are traveling around the United States, literally making their mark on the cities they visit. Up next is Altadena. On July 22, Altadenans will formally welcome Rubio, a life-sized, photo-realistic painted bear on the side of Grocery Outlet. “Rubio” will continuously guard a massive...
ALTADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Santa Monica, CA
Lifestyle
yovenice.com

Santa Monica Sushi Restaurant Expanding Into Marina del Rey

Nonstop Sushi and Sake Bar will soon have a second location in Marina Del Rey as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The new location will be at 4025 Del Rey Ave and while the restaurant has stopped its All You Can Eat service, there are still plenty of options with its dine-in and takeout service that runs from when the restaurant opens at 12:00 p.m. The restaurant serves a mix of sushi, sashimi, nigiri and chirashi with some truly interesting names for the dishes like the Jessica Alba roll, Rockstar roll, Double Blood roll and Obama Care roll.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
beverlypress.com

The Hideaway nears opening in Beverly Hills

Reaching out to share the news that Beverly Hills’ newest destination, The Hideaway, from Jeffrey Best, will open its doors the first week of August. Tucked away on the iconic Rodeo Drive, The Hideaway is an homage to Baja California of decades past. From the expansive patio to the luxe bar and the cozy dining space, the restaurant is slated to be a go to destination. Celebrity investors on the project include Evan Ross and Ryan Phillipe, who spent a great deal of time collaborating with the team on the restaurant.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Developer Applies to Build Mixed-Use Project

First published in the July 16 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Local businessman and filmmaker Matt Cooper, along with partner Plus Development, recently filed an application with the city of Burbank to build a mixed-use, housing-retail project at the corner of Riverside Drive and Pass Avenue. The proposal for...
BURBANK, CA
Canyon News

Residents Asked To Reduce Water Consumption

WEST HOLLYWOOD—Southern California is experiencing severe drought conditions, where the scientists have found the extreme dryness since 2000 has become the driest 22-year period in at least 1,200 years, a megadrought that research shows is being intensified by climate change. West Hollywood residents and businesses are served by two...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine Park#Parks And Recreation#Santa Monica Pier#Signage#California Drought#Coastal Protection#Outdoor Access
Eater

Ritzy Pasadena Steakhouse Finally Reopens After Two-Year Pandemic Hiatus

The Royce, a high-end wood-fired steakhouse set inside the Langham in Pasadena, reopens for dinner this Friday, July 22, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Behind the stoves is chef Jorge Delgado who is executing a classic chophouse menu complete with wedge salads, roasted bone marrow, and a slew of steaks sourced domestically and internationally.
PASADENA, CA
AFAR

Hot Dog! L.A.’s Iconic Tail O’ the Pup Just Reopened

One of Los Angeles's favorite restaurants, the Tail O' the Pup, returns for business. This old dog has learned a few new tricks—and can still serve a mean Los Angeles–style frank. When people think of Los Angeles, they might imagine rows of palm trees lining wide boulevards, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KTLA.com

IGL Nails changing the nail industry

Brittany Golden, founder and CEO of IGL Nails in Long Beach, joined us live to discuss the success of her nail business and how she is changing the nail industry. Visit IGL Nails’ website for more information or follow on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning...
LONG BEACH, CA
Laist.com

Racist Graffiti Discovered At Manhattan Beach Elementary School

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Manhattan Beach school officials said racist...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
manisteenews.com

20 photos of LA in the 1920s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to assemble a collection of pictures that exemplify life in Los Angeles during the 1920s.
LOUISIANA STATE
foxla.com

Mountain lion found dead on 101 Freeway struck by vehicle

LOS ANGELES - A mountain lion was killed after it was struck by a vehicle on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills. According to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, the mountain lion was struck by a vehicle around 2 a.m. July 18 between the DeSoto and Winnetka Avenue exits.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy