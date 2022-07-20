Suspects steal car with child inside before crashing, shooting at other drivers, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are searching for three suspects they say began a string of crimes on Tuesday night by stealing a car with a child inside.

Officers say they were called to a home on Mill Lake Circle just after 10 p.m. where someone had reported that their car had been stolen.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan learned that a mother was doing a food delivery in the area and left her car idling with her child inside when it was stolen.

After they left the house, the suspects realized there was an 11-year-old child in the car. They stopped and put the child out of the car before speeding off.

While officers were driving to the scene, they received a call of a possibly related crash less than two miles away at Martin Road and Post Road Pass.

A short time later, the suspects crashed the stolen car into a second vehicle. As they ran away from the scene of the crash, police say the trio fired several shots towards the other vehicle involved in the accident.

No one was shot or injured during the incident.

Regan talked to Annie Hicks, who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 30 years. She said nothing like that has ever happened in the area before.

“It’s terrible,” Hicks said. “You got to feel for this woman. I really do. Never knowing if you’re going to see your child again.”

Wynter Cash said the fact that it was a food delivery driver who was targeted is scary.

“I have multiple nieces and nephews and my sisters do Door Dash, so that’s pretty nerve-wracking,” Cash said.

Police have not released any details on the suspects. The victim’s identity has also not been released.

