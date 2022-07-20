ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NE Ga police blotter: homicide investigation in Baldwin, murder sentencing in Royston

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
The GBI investigation continues in Baldwin, scene of a deadly shooting that happened last weekend: a teenager identified as Jose Morales is the alleged triggerman in the death of 22 year-old Eduardo Mora, who was killed at a mobile home park in Baldwin.

Dondre Williams gets life in prison, his punishment for the murder of his roommate in Royston. 60 year-old Eugene Riley was shot and killed last year. The 43 year-old Williams was convicted last week by a jury in Franklin County.

The Corps of Engineers is investigating in Hart County, where some property owners on Lake Hartwell could lose dock privileges after cutting down trees, allegedly illegally.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash in Rabun County: State Trooper say 86 year-old Lynn Elsner was killed in the single-vehicle accident on Highway 28 north of Clayton.

The Dawson County Fire Department is confirming the death of a hiker who apparently lost his life in an 80-foot tumble down Bearden Falls in Dawson County. They say the body has been recovered and an investigation is ongoing.

