Murfreesboro, TN

Taste of Rutherford is Set for Saturday, July 23

By Michael Aldrich
Nashville Parent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain Street Taste of Rutherford tickets are still on sale for their annual fundraising event this Saturday, July 23 is from 7 to 9 p.m. For the first time ever, this event will be held at Oakland’s Mansion (900 N Maney Ave., Murfreesboro). Over 22 restaurants will spread...

nashvilleparent.com

