Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Top Gun: Maverick”

Some movies aren’t meant to be great, but even if they’re meant to be cheap, schlocky stories one can’t help but think that they’re also supposed to be somewhat entertaining. The Convent is, well, something to watch when there’s absolutely nothing else, or when someone figures that they’re ready to take a look at something that is bad on purpose. Yes, such movies do still exist and to be fair, these types of movies do entertain those that don’t judge what they watch too harshly. With this movie though, judgment is kind of expected, no matter that it’s rather easy to guess that it’s the type of movie that isn’t going to leave a lot of survivors if any. Beginning with the retelling of how a young woman named Christine went ape on a convent full of nuns and priests, killing them all in what looks like a fit of rage, the story kicks off in a manner that makes Christine look like an unrepentant killer that somehow escaped justice many years before. With the emergence of several frat boys and three attractive women though, one can easily imagine where this movie is going.

