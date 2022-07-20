ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCPAC Adds Three More Summer Tribute Concerts

By Michael Aldrich
Nashville Parent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you been dancing the night away at the Summer Tribute Concerts at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park? Well, you’re in luck. The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) has officially announced three additional concerts for August:. Motor City Magic: Motown Tribute...

nashvilleparent.com

Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County!. With the pomp and fanfare of New York City, the brassy lyricism of Leonard Bernstein, and the sweet immediacy of a day of freedom during a time of war, On the Town is an American classic, beloved both for its moment in history and for its timeless qualities of youth and exuberance. The show follows the adventures of three sailors on leave for just 24 hours in the great city of New York before heading off to battle in World War II. With brash, spectacular, and slightly bittersweet abandon, On the Town is a tale about seizing the day and living life to its fullest. With a soaring score by Leonard Bernstein and humorous, highly intelligent lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, On the Town features the seductively upbeat “I Can Cook, Too”, the melancholically beautiful ballad “Lonely Town”, and that most iconic of tunes, “New York, New York.”
WILSON COUNTY, TN
thecountrynote.com

Fans & Friends Seek Funding for Keith Whitley Memorial

Nashville, TENN — A group of fervent fans and industry friends of the late Keith Whitley have launched a crowd-sourcing campaign to erect a monument in his honor. The truly remarkable singer is being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year. Thirty-two years after his passing, Whitley’s music remains as popular and influential as ever, with some of today’s top artists continuing to point to Whitley as the source of their inspiration and style.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

BrentFest is Set for Summer Finale at Crockett Park

A second round of the popular Brentfest is set to rock Crockett Park this Saturday, July 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. The free outdoor festival will feature live music, a kid zone, a variety of sweet and savory food trucks and a beer garden. The event will go on rain or shine, and admission is free.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Heidi Suydam

Nashville Becoming “Vinyl City U.S.A.”

Vinyl Records Nashville |Photo by Eric Krull on Unsplash. It started slowly 16 years ago. The big comeback happening now is somewhat of a surprise in this digital age, but a vinyl comeback is happening! Statista reports vinyl album sales have shown consistent growth over 16 consecutive years, with a 50% jump in sales in 2021. An almost extinct form of entertainment is making its mark in Nashville. Nashville may be adding another nickname alongside Music City. Nashville may soon be known as Vinyl City U.S.A.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Lelan Statom Returns as Emcee of Forgiveness Luncheon

NASHVILLE, TN — Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in the state of Tennessee, is pleased to announce this year’s host for the agency’s signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon on Tuesday, October 11. Returning to serve as emcee of the 2022 event is Emmy Award winning meteorologist Lelan Statom.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

These Nashville Alumni Still Reunite After 60+ Years!

How much do you really remember when you think back to your grade school years? Can you recall the names of your teachers? What about your classmates? For Nashville native Rob Cheek, not only does he remember these details, but he also maintains regular contact with people from his first-grade class at Parmer School — which operated in Nashville’s Belle Meade neighborhood until 1982.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Taste of Rutherford is Set for Saturday, July 23

Main Street Taste of Rutherford tickets are still on sale for their annual fundraising event this Saturday, July 23 is from 7 to 9 p.m. For the first time ever, this event will be held at Oakland’s Mansion (900 N Maney Ave., Murfreesboro). Over 22 restaurants will spread out...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wpln.org

Displaced purple martins struggle to find new Middle Tennessee roost

Maybe you’d never heard of purple martins until last year when the roost of more than 100,000 migrating birds was nearing eviction from trees around Nashville Symphony. They’re considered the largest swallow at about 8” in length. At the symphony, they would swirl around in something like tornadoes of birds until they would land for the night — sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on branches.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

5 Nashville Disasters That Changed the City Forever

We look back at five defining Nashville disasters that hit this city between 1916 to 2010. Each, in their own unique way, shaped the city that we have today. While there are plenty of others disasters that have plagued Music City, especially tornadoes, for today’s article we wanted to focus on just five over this 94 year span, with the most recent being the Great Flood of 2010. As each of these disasters occurred before Nashville was “It City USA”, many people who live here today may not even know about what this city has been through.
NASHVILLE, TN
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#Pop Music#Parks And Recreation#Wcpac#Recreation Department#American#The West Tn Strangers
Outsider.com

The 6 Best Biscuits in Nashville

No need to be flaky, let’s keep this short and sweet with some savory advice minus the fluff (I can make biscuit puns all day). Without good biscuits, the world would be relegated to substitutes like the inferior scone, muffin, or dinner roll. Fortunately, Nashville knows biscuits, from savory and sweet to flaky and fluffy. The tasty treats are the palate-pleasing cornerstone of any bona fide breakfast.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Hot Air Balloons To Color the Sky for Sumner Fest

Sumner Fest, Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival, is set to illuminate the Hendersonville skies on Saturday, August 6 from 4 – 9 p.m. Hendersonville’s Sanders Ferry Park will ignite as the idyllic backdrop for this celebration filled with food, fun and non-stop entertainment. Bring lawn...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Food Truck Lineup for Friday June 22

On Friday we do FOOD TRUCKS!!! Here is the FOOD TRUCK lineup for this week, July 22, 2022! 312 S Front St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (5pm to 9pm). Chicken Shack Express (2022 Best In The BORO) Franklin’s Fruit Tea. Gramma’s Hands Sweetery. Kookie Now by Donna. Music City...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

Summer Flying Solo Exhibits Opens at BNA

The summer installment of the “Flying Solo” series at BNA is now open, and features the beautiful works of Carolyn Beehler, Laurie Davis and Jammie Williams. The Flying Solo series is a popular, rotating art exhibit that offers art organizations and gifted artists an opportunity to exhibit their work at BNA each season. This installment marks the return of the series, which last debuted in March 2020. The Summer 2022 exhibit, which is open now through September 28, 2022, is a part of BNA’s Arts at the Airport program.
FRANKLIN, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh dies at 44

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shonka Dukureh, the actress who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in the movie ‘Elvis’, has died, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. She was 44. Police say Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her two young children in Nashville. Authorities said there is […]
NASHVILLE, TN
tripsavvy.com

Nashville's Newest Hotel Will Transport You to the Smoky Mountains

From the Warner Parks to the Natchez Trace, Nashville's latest hotel opening brings a taste of Tennessee's favorite outdoor escapes to the heart of downtown Music City. 1Hotel Nashville opened its doors earlier this week, creating a tranquil, outdoors-inspired oasis in the middle of an urban jungle. With its ivy-covered façade and walls built from reclaimed wood, the hotel works to evoke the natural beauty of the surrounding state, including awe-inspiring destinations like the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
NASHVILLE, TN

