WCPAC Adds Three More Summer Tribute Concerts

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County!. With the pomp and fanfare of New York City, the brassy lyricism of Leonard Bernstein, and the sweet immediacy of a day of freedom during a time of war, On the Town is an American classic, beloved both for its moment in history and for its timeless qualities of youth and exuberance. The show follows the adventures of three sailors on leave for just 24 hours in the great city of New York before heading off to battle in World War II. With brash, spectacular, and slightly bittersweet abandon, On the Town is a tale about seizing the day and living life to its fullest. With a soaring score by Leonard Bernstein and humorous, highly intelligent lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, On the Town features the seductively upbeat “I Can Cook, Too”, the melancholically beautiful ballad “Lonely Town”, and that most iconic of tunes, “New York, New York.”

WILSON COUNTY, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO