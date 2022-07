Click here to read the full article. Cyprus’ first underwater archaeological park opened to the public last week. Located near the ancient city of Amathus, the park showcases one of the eastern Mediterranean’s best preserved ancient harbors. Though the origins of Amathus remain unclear, it is believed to have been settled by the Eteocyprians around 1100 BCE. At different times, the settlement was passed among the Greeks, the Phoenicians, the Persians, the Ptolemies, and the Romans. During the Roman era, the ancient city became the capital of one of the four regions of Cyprus. Amathus became a seat of the Christian...

