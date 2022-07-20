ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Perfect For All Parties' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Transfer Of Defender Ben Davies To Rangers

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

After Liverpool and Rangers confirmed the permanent transfer of central defender Ben Davies, manager Jurgen Klopp explained how the deal was good for everyone involved.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Ibrox as he leaves Anfield after just 18 months at the club.

Davies joined Liverpool during the injury-hit 2020/21 season as cover for long-term-absentees Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip but did not make a first-team appearance.

The left-footed centre-back spent last season on loan at Sheffield United but the Blades decided against a permanent move giving Rangers the opportunity to agree a deal with Liverpool reported to be around £4million.

Klopp explained to Liverpoolfc.com that the deal suits all parties and expects Davies to be a success in Scotland.

“Super move. Very positive outcome. Rangers is a fantastic club, a big club. Ben belongs on a big stage for sure. European football as well. This presents a proper opportunity to demonstrate his quality and composure.

“As a person he’s as good a guy as you could hope to meet. It’s a smart piece of recruitment from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, to be honest. Perfect for all parties. He has himself an accomplished defender, who is entering his peak years and whose character is top drawer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEpSf_0glvCX5S00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

“We wish Ben nothing but the success he deserves and will be following from here as he goes on to make many achievements during the rest of his career.”

The deal that brought Davies to Anfield was a surprise one but despite him not making a single appearance, Liverpool have once again returned a healthy profit on a player who did not quite make it at Anfield.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst
SPORTbible

Predicted Line-Up: Manchester United vs Aston Villa (Pre-Season)

Preparation is in full flow for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United, as they look to be ready for their Premier League opener against Brighton on 7 August. The next test will come against Aston Villa, who have improved upon their squad this summer and will be hoping to impress in Steven Gerrard's first full season in charge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Liverpool Football Club#Sheffield United#Blades#Liverpoolfc Com#European
Yardbarker

Bruno Fernandes praises Man Utd trio after Crystal Palace win

Manchester United have enjoyed a perfect start to pre-season, winning three out of three as they prepare for their final game in Australia against Aston Villa. The latest victory against Crystal Palace was arguably the most convincing of the bunch, with all three of Erik ten Hag’s forwards scoring in a comprehensive 65-minute job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Against RB Leipzig

The Reds have started extremely brightly with the Egyptian looking particularly lively in the opening stages. Salah gave Liverpool the lead after just eight minutes when he coolly slotted home a pass from Roberto Firmino past Leipzig's keeper Peter Gulacsi. Watch Liverpool take the lead against the Bundesliga team here:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Sadio Mane left Liverpool for Bayern Munich to have a 'new challenge'

Sadio Mane says he first told Liverpool of his desire to leave the Premier League club last year, explaining that wanted to test himself elsewhere. Just crowned Africa's men's Player of the Year for a second time, the 30-year-old signed a three-year deal with 32-time German champions Bayern Munich in June.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Sadio Mane Bests Mohamed Salah to Win African Player of the Year

Sadio Mane was named African Player of the Year for the second year in a row. This time, however, the Senegalese international will be returning to Bavaria rather than Merseyside after the award show. After a blockbuster 2021-22 campaign in which the 30-year-old led his nation to lift the 2022...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Former Liverpool Defender Glen Johnson Spoke About Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag And His Capabilities To Improve The Squad

The first one, having way too many defensive mistakes led the Old Trafford side to concede the most goals in a single season since the Premier League started. Second, as a consequence of having conceded so many goals, the club, therefore, lost several games and dropped enough points to be left out of the UEFA Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'The Brutal Reality Of The Situation Is..' - Medical Expert On Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

A medical expert has cast doubt on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's ability to play consistently for Liverpool in a recent interview. The 28-year-old left the field during Liverpool's 2-0 friendly win over Crystal Palace on Friday with a muscle injury and Ben Dinnery, from the Premier Injuries website believes the England international will find it difficult to play on a regular basis for the Reds.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Sky Pundit Fires Stark Warning To Key Liverpool Star

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz hit the ground running at Anfield last season, but Paul Merson has warned the Colombian that things will get "harder" this term. Speaking to SportsKeeda, Merson insisted that he believes Diaz is a “fantastic” footballer but does think he’ll face fresh challenges this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy