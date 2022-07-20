Where to Watch and Stream Dead Again Free Online

The best iPad deal during Prime Day was on the 2020 iPad Air, selling for $379 at Walmart ($220 off). But the newer, faster iPad Mini has taken its place with a $100 price drop at Best Buy that brings it down to $399.99. While you’re technically getting less tablet for your money — the Mini has an 8.3-inch screen compared to the Air’s 10.9-inch display — it features a slightly faster A15 Bionic chipset than what’s in the 2020 Air. It’s also similar in design, boasting a revamped look that includes slick, flat edges, a Touch ID-equipped power button, and a USB-C charging port. Read our review.
Comments / 0