Hayden, ID

Peak men's tennis team wins at sectionals

Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtesy photo The Peak Hayden USTA men's team won the Pacific Northwest Sectionals 55+ tournament, held in the...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Lums 17U team on to state

Courtesy photo The Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen Class A/17U team went 5-0 to capture the Spokane American Legion Class AA Area 3 (district) title. The Lums open up state play on Saturday vs the Kennewick Phantoms at 10 a.m. in Selah, Wash. The Lums enter the tournament with a 42-5-1 record and are looking to repeat as Washington state AA champions. In the front row from left are Jake Dannenberg, Calvin Coppess, Bryce Hall, Paxon Bunch, Nolan Christ and Cooper Smith; and back row from left, manager Justin Elliott, CJ Elliott, Kyle Seman, Aiden Blanco, Issac Ziegler, Joe Cohen, Jared Taylor, Trav...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Suzanne Endsley, Hayden

Endsley, 56, was the top local female finisher in Ironman 70.3 Coeur d’Alene on June 26, completing the race in 5 hours, 23 minutes and 9 seconds. Endsley finished the swim in 41 minutes, 34 seconds, bike in 2 hours, 50 minutes and 36 seconds and the run in 1 hour, 45 minutes. “I was pretty happy with my race,” Endsley said. “But more happy the weather cooperated. We had such a cold, wet spring. To have a stunner of a day for the race was a treat. It wasn’t my fastest finish, but I felt strong all day. So I was happy with that.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Rathdrum boy competing in USA Mullet Championships

RATHDRUM, Idaho - A little boy in Rathdrum is setting out to represent north Idaho on a national scale. 3-year-old Ridge Peterson is competing in the USA Mullet Championships, with a prize of a few thousand dollars on the line!. The contest relies on Facebook likes, so if you like...
RATHDRUM, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sneakers and smiles

COEUR d’ALENE — Kegan Strange left no doubt he loved the new Coach shoes he tried on Thursday at the Lola and Duane Hagadone Boys and Girls Club of Kootenai County in Coeur d’Alene. “Really good,” Kegan said as he held the black-and-blue sneakers in his arms....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Little Women' opens tonight

Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre's "Little Women, The Broadway Musical” opens tonight and plays through July 31. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, the musical focuses on the March sisters — traditional Meg, the wild aspiring writer Jo, timid Beth and romantic Amy — at home while their father serves as a Union Army chaplain during the Civil War.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Run for fun - and shoes, too

SPIRIT LAKE - Running Shoes 4 Kids will have its annual day of races and more Saturday at Volunteer Park in Spirit Lake as it celebrates "10 years of running for kindness." There will be four distances for all ages at the Go Good Fun Run, including a quarter-mile, half-mile, one-mile and a 5K.
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

The magic of Minnie McDonald

COEUR d'ALENE — Minnie McDonald holds a record that will never be broken. The strongest of athletes, the smartest of scholars, the brightest of business leaders won't get there: 50 years with St. Vincent de Paul North Idaho. "Fifty years with a company is one thing, yet do the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
seattleschild.com

Seafair 2022: Parades, hydros, Blue Angels and more

Editor’s note: Updated for Seafair 2022, when summer events have come back in all of their glory!. I’ve always loved Seafair, Seattle’s multilayered summer festival, from the time I sold Seafair pins as a 15-year-old. With eight official Seafair-sponsored events and dozens of Seafair Foundation-sanctioned community events in July and August, it’s a feast for all of the senses.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Plein Air Coeur d'Alene competition open now

Registration for the Plein Air Coeur d'Alene Art Competition and Exhibition is open now. Artists 18 and older are invited to participate in the competition, sponsored by Art on the Green and the Kootenai Environmental Alliance. It is open to artists working in any painting medium, including watercolor, gouache, oil, acrylic and pastel. "Plein air" translates to "open air" and refers to work done on location outdoors. Artists will compete for cash prizes and awards and may choose to offer finished paintings for sale.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
restaurantclicks.com

9 Amazing Greek Restaurants to Try in Seattle

Greek cuisine has long traditions dating back to the ancient era, and while many influences have impacted Greek food, some of the staples have remained to the present day. In Seattle, a beautiful city surrounded by greenery, Pike’s Place Market provides produce, meats, fish, and artisan products from around Washington.
SEATTLE, WA
everettpost.com

Mukilteo Ferry Terminal Wins Another Award

Those who engineered the new Mukilteo Ferry Terminal have added yet another award to their trophy case. The latest recognition was from the 2022 American’s Transportation Awards. The ferry terminal tied for first place in the regional category of quality of life/community development for a medium-sized project. This America’s...
MUKILTEO, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Here's The Best Hotel In Seattle

If you're thinking about traveling to Seattle or doing a unique staycation, finding the right hotel is important. That's why Travel + Leisure picked out the five best hotels in the Emerald City:. "Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences...
SEATTLE, WA
94.5 KATS

5 Delicious Northwest Burger Dives Worth the Drive

Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
YAKIMA, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle Suburb Among The Best Small Towns In Washington

There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else. That's why Travel + Leisure...
SEATTLE, WA

