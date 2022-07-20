Peak men's tennis team wins at sectionals

Courtesy photo The Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen Class A/17U team went 5-0 to capture the Spokane American Legion Class AA Area 3 (district) title. The Lums open up state play on Saturday vs the Kennewick Phantoms at 10 a.m. in Selah, Wash. The Lums enter the tournament with a 42-5-1 record and are looking to repeat as Washington state AA champions. In the front row from left are Jake Dannenberg, Calvin Coppess, Bryce Hall, Paxon Bunch, Nolan Christ and Cooper Smith; and back row from left, manager Justin Elliott, CJ Elliott, Kyle Seman, Aiden Blanco, Issac Ziegler, Joe Cohen, Jared Taylor, Trav...
