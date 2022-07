Prime Video's fantasy epic The Wheel of Time took the world by storm last year as it dove into the intricate and magic-filled world that the late Robert Jordan conjured up in his expansive novel series. Along with the series, Prime unveiled six animated shorts called The Wheel of Time: Origins which provided additional context to the tales being unfurled on-screen. The three-minute shorts were entitled "The Breaking of the World," "The Fall of Manetheren." "The Greatest Warder," "Saidar, Saidin, Stone," "The White Tower," and "An Ogier's Longing" and now, with today's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans got to see a glimpse behind the veil, as the creative team and a surprise guest came together to talk about the process.

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO