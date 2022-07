The UK’s previous highest temperature was set in 2019 at 101.7 Fahrenheit (38.7 Celsius), and on this record-breaking Tuesday, the UK’s Met Office found that around 29 observational sites had exceeded the previous record. After an extreme heat warning was issued for the first time, Met Office chief scientist Stephen Belcher explained that this temperature change in Britain is “virtually impossible” without human-driven climate change. Belcher further warns that “we could see temperatures like this every three years” without serious intervention and action on our current carbon emissions.

