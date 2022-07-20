“It’s a Big Price” - Pundit Questions if Chelsea Should Be Selling Armando Broja to West Ham United

Former England international Paul Robinson said that he is surprised Chelsea are selling Armando Broja this summer.

West Ham are very close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea for 22-year-old Armando Broja.

The Albanian had a very impressive loan with Southampton last season and that attracted a lot of interest from other Premier League sides.

Along with West Ham, Newcastle United and Everton were also said to be keen on signing him.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

However, David Moyes' side look close to signing the 22-year-old for a reported fee of £30m.

Despite Broja wanting a move away from Stamford Bridge, one pundit thinks that Chelsea are taking a risk selling him.

“It’s a big price," Paul Robinson told Football Insider.

“You would say it is very expensive for a player that has just had one good season in the Premier League but at the same time, he is so young.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

“I’m surprised Chelsea are willing to let him go, in all honesty. I guess he is just a victim of the size of Chelsea’s squad and the quality of player they have already got.

“It would be a good deal for West Ham if they can get it over the line.

“I think Broja would do well. It is time for him to fulfil his potential. He will get chances at West Ham that he wouldn’t get at Chelsea.

“Yes, it’s a price tag but he showed at a young age last season that the quality is there. Now he has to step up and do it week in, week out.”