Disney+ is in discussions to stream Doctor Who. Bloomberg reports that the company is in talks with the British Broadcasting Corporation to acquire the rights to a new Doctor Who series. The outlet is quick to point out that this is all still very preliminary. Nothing is definite, but this would be a big shakeup for the brand. BBC would still air the program as well, but globally Disney+ would handle streaming. As the streaming landscape becomes even more crowded, special programming is a necessity to keep bringing audiences in. Just like with live TV before it, there has to be a reason to tune-in. Doctor Who is a worldwide brand that brings in millions of viewers each season. Getting it on Disney+ would bring a lot of those fans into the fold. However, the BBC isn't going to give up it's most popular global program without a substantial agreement.

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO