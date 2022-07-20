ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Heat Advisory in Central New York Where It’ll Feel More Like Gates of Hell

By Polly
 2 days ago
The heat is on! The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in Central New York, where it'll feel more like stepping past the gates of hell with temperatures in the triple digits. The Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Wednesday, July 20....

