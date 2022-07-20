Heat Advisory issued for Grand Isle, Western Addison, Western Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 14:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Champlain, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clinton The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Clinton County in northern New York Southern Grand Isle County in northwestern Vermont Northwestern Chittenden County in northwestern Vermont Southwestern Franklin County in northwestern Vermont * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 249 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gordon Landing, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Plattsburgh, Westford, Fairfax, South Hero, Georgia, Grand Isle, Georgia Center, Milton, Essex, Colchester, St. Albans Town, Fairfield, North Hero, Young Island, Wilcox Point, Colligan Point, Mallets Bay State Park, Burton Island State Park, Hazen Point and Sand Bar State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

