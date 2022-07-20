ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primark Expands Partnership With Recover™ and Becomes First Retailer to Introduce RColorBlend on a Global Scale

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQ5hc_0glv8OUW00

Primark is expanding its partnership with recycled cotton producer Recover™ and will become the first high-street retailer to use Recover’s unique RColorBlend fibre on a global scale with the launch of a new leisurewear range. The partnership supports Primark’s commitment, through its Primark Cares strategy, to increase the amount of clothing containing recycled materials and builds on its ambition to make more sustainable fashion affordable for all.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005056/en/

Recover™ is a global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fibre and fibre blends, including RColorBlend. The company transforms textile waste into recycled fibres and blends, helping to close the loop on fashion.

RColorBlend is produced by blending Recover’s coloured recycled fibre from textile waste – from factory floor cutting waste or used clothes – together with a recycled carrier fibre. Colour accuracy is achieved by mixing the two types of fibres together, with no additional dyeing treatment and limited water and chemicals to reduce the environmental impact.

The range is made using recycled cotton and polyester fibres and includes t-shirts priced at £6, $10,€8 and sweatshirts priced at £11, $17,€13 in a range of colours including grey, blue and pink. It will launch in selected stores across 14 markets in Europe and the U.S.

Lynne Walker, Director of Primark Cares at Primark , said:

“I am delighted to be expanding our partnership with Recover™ to continue to bring their innovations to a wide market and support our work to increase the amount of recycled material we’re using in our clothes. For change to happen at scale across the fashion industry, we need partnership and collaboration and we will continue to invest in partnerships like this to support our ambition to become a more circular business and reduce the impact that we have on the environment.”

Alejandro Raña, Chief Business Development Officer at Recover™, said:

“This latest product offering is another important milestone in our long-term partnership with Primark, with the aim to make circular fashion accessible and affordable for everyone. By integrating Recover’s RColorBlend recycled fibre within their supply chain, Primark can produce high-quality garments in a large range of colors and with minimum environmental impacts, helping to have a long-lasting effect on the industry.”

Ends

About Primark

Primark is an international clothing retailer employing more than 65,000 colleagues across 14 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women’s, men’s and kids, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences in-store, Primark continues to expand across new and existing markets with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026, including upcoming new markets of Romania and Slovakia.

About Primark Cares

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone under its Primark Cares strategy. The Primark Cares strategy is at the heart of its business model with a forward-looking commitment that focuses on: (i) giving clothing a longer life; (ii) protecting life on the planet; and (iii) improving the lives of people who make Primark products. As part of this it has unveiled nine commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These include making all of its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, ensuring clothing is recyclable by design, halving carbon emissions across its value chain, eliminating single-use plastic and pursuing a living wage for workers in its supply chain.

About Recover™

Recover™ is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, and backed by recent investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover™ is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry’s sustainability targets. For more information, visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005056/en/

CONTACT: For more information, please contact:

Primark Press Office:+353 1 5247 335 |press@primark.com

Recover™:hannah.wesselby@recoverfiber.com

