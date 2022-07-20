ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin River - Season 4 - Open Discussion + Poll

By Raina
spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Season 4 of Virgin River is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Salon

Why trauma is cozy on "Virgin River"

Friends often come to a culture writer for advice on what to watch. Sometimes, they don't like what you say. For example: "Virgin River." I can't remember why I started watching. It was certainly during the early part of the pandemic. I was certainly bored. And then to my great surprise, I was hooked.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous - Season 5 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 5 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Grown-ish - Season 5 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 5 of Grown-ish has started airing on Freeform. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 21st July 2022

Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Blood and Treasure - Episode 2.5 - Enter the Dragon Gate. Blood and Treasure - Episode 2.6 - Mystery at Poison Island. City on...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

TV Ratings for Wednesday 20th July 2022 - Network Prelims, Finals and Cable Numbers Posted

Below is a quick summary of the Final Adjusted Ratings for the shows that we cover here at SpoilerTV. Cable numbers will be posted around 9pm-10pm GMT. Each day (except Sunday) during the main TV Season we post the TV Ratings for the previous nights primetime shows for the major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, NBC). Cable Network ratings will be added to the Ratings Database.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

In the Dark - Episode 4.09 - Center of Gravity - Press Release

HASHING IT OUT – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Max (Casey Deidrick) have a long overdue conversation. Darnell’s (Keston John) paranoia turns into fear when everything starts crumbling. Chloe Sarbib directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury (#408). Original airdate 08/08/2022.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

'Yellowstone': Lainey Wilson Is Officially on Set for Season 5 Filming in Montana

Uh, oh. What’s that? Lainey Wilson has arrived in Montana and is ready to get filming on Yellowstone Season 5 with the rest of the crew. The country music singer has been a part of the show, in some aspect or another, since early on in the series. Now, it isn’t just her music that will be featured, she’s going to be playing a character on the show. Of course, she’s a singer.
MONTANA STATE
spoilertv.com

The Chi - Episode 5.07 - Angels - Press Release

Emmett and Tiff must unite as co-parents after learning unexpected news about their son. Kiesha gets advice from her counselor. Kevin struggles to balance dating and his gaming competitions. A shocking event leaves Jemma, Papa and Jake to deal with the aftermath.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Abbott Elementary - Season 2 - Gets Full Season Order by ABC

Abbott Elementary has been a breakout for ABC, drawing strong ratings and critical acclaim, and it recently made Emmy history. The school comedy created, executive produced by and starring Quinta Brunson continues to make waves by scoring a rare full-season, 22-episode order for Season 2, Deadline has leaned. Brunson hinted at the feat during Abbott Elementary‘s Comic-Con panel Thursday.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Wolf Pack - Sarah Michelle Gellar to Star and EP

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR JOINS PARAMOUNT+ ORIGINAL SERIES “WOLF PACK”. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Gellar Joins the Series Alongside Previously Announced Cast Members Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray. July 21, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced Sarah Michelle Gellar is set to star in...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

USD POLL : Which of the following TV shows do you miss the most?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by luarturi who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
TV SHOWS
spoilertv.com

The Wheel of Time - Renewed for a 3rd Season by Amazon

Amazon has handed an early Season 3 renewal to its fantasy epic series The Wheel of Time. The move, unveiled during the show’s Comic-Con presentation, comes ahead of the launch of Season 2 of the Rosamund Pike-fronted series.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Roswell New Mexico - Episode 4.09 - Wild Wild West - Press Release

BAD DREAMS - After being exposed to her own “alien-power mist,” Liz (Jeanine Mason) finds herself trapped in a fever dream and a battle to save not just her own life but Max’s (Nathan Dean) life as well. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) stumbles on a secret Rosa (Amber Midthunder) is keeping involving a surprising former adversary. The series also stars Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Heather Hemmens. Michael Trevino directed the episode written by Leah Longoria & Onalee Hunter Hughes (409).
ROSWELL, NM
spoilertv.com

Obliterated - Six Added to Cast

Netflix has rounded out its series regular cast for Obliterated, its hourlong action comedy series from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald as production gets underway. Terrence Terrell (B Positive), Alyson Gorske (Head of the Class), C. Thomas Howell (Southland), Eugene Kim (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Paola Lázaro (The Walking Dead) and Amalia Yoo (Grand Army) have been cast opposite Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig in the series produced by Sony Pictures Television.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Motherland: Fort Salem - Cession in The Session - Review: Cession Conflict + POLL

SPOILERS BEYOND THIS POINT. DO NOT CONTINUE READING UNLESS YOU HAVE FINISHED THE FULL EPISODE OR ARE OKAY BEING SPOILED. We are officially at the halfway point of the final season, with just five episodes remaining. This episode put all the stakes on the line intensely and significantly. All the events that will fuel the series through to the finale were set in motion. Its predecessor was intense and information-dense that covered considerable ground in a short amount of time. This one, while important, made the brilliant choice to focus on just the core groups. We followed Anacostia (Demetria McKinney) on her campaign to save herself and Sterling (Luc Roderique). We witnessed Alder (Lyne Renée) put everything on the line to protect her people. Most importantly, we met the Council of the Great River and saw the birth of a complex union between them and the witches. Focusing on these core storylines, in many ways, moved the story forward even more than the prior episode did.
ENTERTAINMENT
spoilertv.com

Tiny Beautiful Things - Quentin Plair Joins Cast

Quentin Plair (The Good Lord Bird) has joined Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things as a series regular. Plair will play Danny Kinkade, a creative spirit and musician; bright and level-headed. He’s frustratedly in love with his wife Clare (Kathryn Hahn) and at his wit’s end over her selfish and self-destructive antics. Pushed over the edge, he’s told her she needs to leave their house and join him in couples therapy to salvage their marriage and family unit.
TV & VIDEOS

