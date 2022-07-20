Virgin River - Season 4 - Open Discussion + Poll

Netflix has rounded out its series regular cast for Obliterated, its hourlong action comedy series from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald as production gets underway. Terrence Terrell (B Positive), Alyson Gorske (Head of the Class), C. Thomas Howell (Southland), Eugene Kim (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Paola Lázaro (The Walking Dead) and Amalia Yoo (Grand Army) have been cast opposite Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig in the series produced by Sony Pictures Television.
