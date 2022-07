DOVER, Del. – A Dover man was arrested after police say he fought with an officer during a crash investigation. Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, an officer with the Dover Police Department made contact with 25-year-old Tony Williams in the area of South DuPont Highway and East Division Street after receiving a report of a crash. Police say Williams had attempted to turn from East Division Street onto the southbound lanes of S. DuPont Highway when he failed to turn properly and entered the northbound lanes, hitting another vehicle that was stopped at a red light. Williams then drove over a concrete median and drove onto a sidewalk alongside South DuPont Highway.

DOVER, DE ・ 6 HOURS AGO