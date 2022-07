PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for arson. Authorities state that on June 30, 2022, at approximately 3:51 am, the suspect in this video drove to the 4900 block of Wellington St. and threw an incendiary device at a house, causing a fire. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling east on Wellington and then south on State Rd.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO