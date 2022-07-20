ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Honey Boo Boo' Alana Thompson to Undergo Weight-Loss Surgery

Cover picture for the articleAlana Thompson, better known as reality TV's "Honey Boo Boo," is working her way toward a healthier version of herself by gearing up for a weight loss procedure. Alana's manager Gina Rodriguez tells TMZ ... the reality star will be heading to NYC -- Queens,...

Citizen Z
2d ago

Weight loss surgery is a temporary fix if she doesn't change her eating habits. She will gain all of that weight back plus more if she continues to eat the same way.

Bill Jones
2d ago

Stop eating a gallon of ice cream and a case of soda...and 3 giant bags of chips each day ...eat more salads and drink water...The pounds will just fall off slim.

Jacqueline Zar
2d ago

Alana please do what you feel you need to for yourself to get healthy losing weight is so very hard. you have a good support system and will do real good with this surgery.

