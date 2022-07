Get Answers to Your Questions About the Child Tax Credit

WEST CHESTER, PA — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), issued the following statement as Senate negotiations continued on a possible Reconciliation bill:. “As we dealt with the health and economic shocks to our system caused by the pandemic, spending federal funds to protect families and small businesses from further collapse was the right thing to do,” said Houlahan. “With vaccines widely available, and schools and businesses open, we need to revisit our nation’s balance sheet and not be so ready to take on additional debt. As negotiations continue on a possible Reconciliation package, I urge my colleagues to include provisions that reduce our national debt.”

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO