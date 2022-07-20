ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Barclays sets up Taiwan subsidiary, to offer brokerage services

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fans6_0glv42jH00

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays Plc (BARC.L) said on Wednesday it had received approval from Taiwanese authorities to set up a subsidiary, providing brokerage and underwriting services to its global and Taiwanese corporate and institutional clients.

Through the establishment of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Barclays Securities Taiwan Ltd, the company said in a statement that it aims to leverage its global corporate and investment bank's expertise and footprint to offer clients access to key regional and global capital markets, as well as cross-border investment opportunities.

"The build out of our platform in Taiwan demonstrates our commitment to growing our Asia Pacific franchise," said Jaideep Khanna, head of Barclays, Asia Pacific.

The subsidiary is expected to be fully operational in the third quarter of this year, subject to obtaining the relevant licensing approval.

It will be led by Shella Wang, currently the head of macro distribution, North Asia, who has also been appointed as the subsidiary's chairman, Barclays said.

In January, DBS Group (DBSM.SI), Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets, agreed to pay S$956 million ($687 million) for Citigroup's consumer business in Taiwan as the Singapore lender shores up regional acquisitions to power growth. read more

($1 = 1.3916 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Anshuman Daga, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Bank of America loses top Asia banker Alex To - sources

HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - Alex To, one of Bank of America's top rainmakers in Asia, has recently left the bank, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. To, based in Hong Kong, was most recently the bank's co-head of Asia Pacific investment banking.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Chinese City Of Shenzhen Records 2.6 Million Signups For Its CBDC

Two months after the City of Shenzhen announced the airdropping of 30 million e-CNY central bank digital currency (CBDC), the Shenzhen Chamber of Commerce recorded over 2.6 million signups for its CBDC. The airdrop was announced as a measure to boost consumer spending, in the wake of an economic slowdown...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Receive Approval at Planning Committee to Develop World-Class Studio Facility in the UK

LONDON & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants, today announced they have received a positive resolution at planning committee to develop Sunset Waltham Cross Studios, a major new studio facility for feature films, high-end television and digital production in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005458/en/ Sunset Waltham Cross Studios, located just north of central London, will be a global hub for film and television productions (image credit: Leonard Design Architects)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Indian court agrees to send Future Retail into bankruptcy in another setback for Amazon

The National Company Law Tribunal’s verdict (PDF) on the petition filed by Bank of India will allow the creditors to find a new owner for Future Retail, which once ran India’s second largest retail chain and attempted to sell most of its business to Reliance Industries for $3.4 billion. Amazon India, long stuck in the legal battle with Reliance and Future, had filed an intervention request to halt the insolvency proceedings.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Plc#Brokerage#Dbs Bank#British#Taiwanese#Barclays Asia Pacific#Dbs Group#Citigroup
Fortune

China’s tech crackdown is forcing the venture capitalist behind Sequoia China’s $9 billion fund to deploy a new investment strategy

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Two weeks ago, star venture capitalist Neil Shen stunned the investment community when his firm Sequoia China, an affiliate of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm, raised a potentially record-breaking $9 billion to invest in four new funds focused on Chinese tech startups. The massive sum was as compelling as the fund's timing. Nine billion dollars may be the largest fund ever raised by a single firm devoted to investing in Chinese startups. And it occurred as Beijing engages in a years-long crackdown on Big Tech in China. The regulatory campaign has wiped $1.5 trillion in value from Chinese tech stocks since late 2020.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Reuters

Strong dollar looms over U.S. earnings season

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Companies reporting earnings in coming weeks are likely to mention one common factor gouging their results: the strong dollar. The U.S. currency stands near a 20-year high against a basket of its peers.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Taiwan Set to Ban Crypto Purchases Using Credit Cards: Report

Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) is looking to stop the use of credit cards for crypto purchases, according to local media reports. The FSC told Forkast News on Friday that it had issued a letter to the local banking association in early July, which asked credit card agencies to stop bringing on crypto platforms as merchants.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

501K+
Followers
344K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy