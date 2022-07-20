ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rising violence in Port-au-Prince triggers new talk of decentralizing Haiti

By Texas Metro News
texasmetronews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAP-HAITIEN — Marie Henry, a Jacmel-based merchant, knew it was risky to send for the 600 bags of sugar stuck in Port-au-Prince back in June 2021. But days after gangs took over Martissant, the town that leads to the capital, she took a chance and sent her truck driver to pick...

texasmetronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Nicaragua newspaper says staff have fled the country

MEXICO CITY (AP) — One of Nicaragua’s leading national newspapers announced Thursday on its website that its staff had been forced to flee the country and would continue working from outside Nicaragua. Nicaraguan authorities took control of La Prensa’s offices in August and arrested two of its employees...
AMERICAS
International Business Times

Haitian Children Who Escaped Gang Violence Take Shelter In Port-au-Prince School

Hundreds of Haitian children are taking refuge at a prestigious high school in Port-au-Prince after escaping gang violence in the town of Cite Soleil that killed some 400 people and destroyed hundreds of homes this month. At the sprawling campus of Institution Saint-Louis de Gonzague, which is currently empty for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS Miami

Cuban troops report fatal clash with Florida speedboat

HAVANA — Cuban authorities say they have intercepted more than a dozen speedboats arriving from the United States this year — including two shooting incidents and at least one death. They say U.S. authorities have handed over a suspect in the shooting of a Cuban coast guard officer.The Interior Ministry statement read over state television Monday night comes amid a sharp increase in migration from Cuba to the United States, both by sea and via Mexico, at a time of economic hardships aggravated by the pandemic and by tightened U.S. sanctions.The ministry said its coast guard units had intercepted 13...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Au Prince#Haitians#Profiles Of Haitia
SFGate

The Bay Area exodus has come to Mexico — is it hurting locals?

When 42-year-old Eden Reilly visited Mexico in November 2020 — the year the world changed and the event industry collapsed — she didn’t anticipate eventually leaving behind everything she knew in Oakland and living on a farm in San Miguel de Allende, a city in the state of Guanajuato three hours north of Mexico City. But nearly two years later, she still hasn’t returned to California, nor have many other Bay Area tech workers and restaurateurs who crossed the border and started a new life there.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
TravelNoire

Meet The Black President That Colombia Erased From Its History

On June 17th, 2002, history was made in Colombia after the country elected its first Afro-Colombian woman vice-president Francia Marquez. However, Marquez was not the only Black Colombian to reach one of the highest political positions in the country. In the 19th century, a man named Juan José Nieto Gil also made History after taking office as the first and only Black president of Colombia.
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Luis Echeverria, Mexico leader blamed for massacres, dies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Mexican President Luis Echeverria, who tried to cast himself as a progressive world leader but was blamed for some of Mexico’s worst political killings of the 20th century, has died at the age of 100. Current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the death Saturday on his Twitter account and sent condolences to Echeverria’s family and friends “in the name of the government of Mexico,” but did not express any personal sadness about the death. López Obrador did not provide a cause of death for Echeverria, who governed Mexico from 1970 to 1976. He had been hospitalized for pulmonary problems in 2018 and also had neurological difficulties in recent years. Echeverria positioned himself as a left-leaning maverick allied with Third World causes during his presidency, but his role in the notorious massacres of leftist students in 1968 and 1971 made him hated by Mexican leftists, who for for decades tried unsuccessfully to have him put on trial.
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy