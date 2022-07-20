ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasta salad with bacon, peas, Parmesan hits the spot

By GINNA PARSONS Daily Journal
 2 days ago
I love pasta, and I make no apologies for that. I know we're supposed to avoid white pasta, potatoes, bread and rice these days, but I can't help myself.

We don't eat pasta every day, but it's probably on our plates at least twice a week. We switch the menu up – we might have Italian-style chicken over angel hair one night, and cheese ravioli in a red sauce another.

I'm always on the lookout for a good pasta salad, and I found one this week. This recipe with peas, bacon, Parmesan and a creamy dressing really hit the spot.

Next time I make it, I'm going to give it even more taste, and color, by adding halved cherry tomatoes from the garden on top just before serving.

CREAMY PASTA SALAD

12 ounces small pasta, like shells or elbows

3/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste

2 cup frozen peas, thawed

12 ounces thick-cut bacon, cooked and chopped

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta in a large pot of water according to package directions, until al dente. Drain and rinse in cold water.

In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, olive oil, vinegar, sugar, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper. Whisk together until combined.

In a serving bowl, combine pasta, peas, bacon and Parmesan. Pour the dressing over the top, and stir until everything is coated. Serve immediately, or chill for 1 to 2 hours in the refrigerator. (Note, if not served immediately, the pasta will soak up the dressing, so either make additional, or save a little bit out to add just before serving.)

